WhatsApp whips out the blue paint for business channels and verified badges
Blue or green? Wait, this isn’t the Android vs iPhone RCS battle, it’s WhatsApp that we’re talking about.
Soon, the world’s most popular messaging app will replace the green verification badge with a blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses, thus standardizing and aesthetically harmonizing the verification badge color across all Meta apps, as the verification checkmark is blue on both Instagram and Facebook.
As usual, there’s a detailed report on the latest beta version updates over at WABetaInfo plus a screenshot. Here it is:
As the new screen shows, when business users add verified badges to their channels, their channel name and profile picture will be updated to match the verified business details. These details will be eligible for further editing through their business profile.
“This is not so surprising as we already announced that Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that the ability for businesses on WhatsApp to subscribe to Meta Verified will be available in the future, which would give them a verification badge for their profile and other advantages. It’s important to note that the Meta Verified subscription will be optional and exclusively accessible to businesses”, the WABetaInfo report states.
Additionally, the company has stated that to get Meta Verified, the channel information should be coherent with the corresponding business details to prevent misuse of the verification system and impersonation.
Those who are part of WhatsApp's beta testing program can update their versions to 2.24.1.18 (for Android) and check it out for themselves since the update is only limited to beta users at the moment (via MySmartPrice).
There’s something else to be done beforehand, though – to get a verified business badge on their channel, WhatsApp business users will have to be subscribed to Meta Verified.
