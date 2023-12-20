WhatsApp working to bring audio sharing over video calls feature to Android users too
WhatsApp is always working to add new features to its app, so it’s no surprise that beta users are already seeing some options that are not yet available to anyone else. The new feature that’s available for WhatsApp beta users on Android allows them to share audio content during a video call.
This feature was originally released in a previous beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, so it’s safe to assume that the ability to share audio over video calls will eventually come to both iOS and Android platforms.
Just like on iOS, this feature will not work during voice calls or video calls that have video disabled. Obviously, since this is still under development, it’s hard to say when it will be available for everyone, but if we were to guess, WhatsApp will not release it until next year.
With WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.18, users can listen to video and music audio together. When the screen is shared, audio played on a device will also be shared with people in the call (via WaBetaInfo).
For those who want to try it out, enrolling in the beta program is easy and doesn’t require too much of your time. Be prepared to experience some bugs though.
Things that are NOT allowed: