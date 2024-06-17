WhatsApp beta adds the ability to transfer chat history sans Google Drive
WhatsApp announced over the weekend many new features and improvements meant to enhance the call experience. The ability to share screens with audio and the increase of video call participants are among the most important changes coming to WhatsApp users this week.
However, if you’re also enrolled in the beta program, you’re getting even more new features. Even though they might not work properly at first, it’s always nice to get a sneak peek into the future.
The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.6 adds the ability to transfer chat history without having to use Google Drive. Spotted by WABetaInfo, the new feature doesn’t seem to be ready for testing yet, so even if you’re a member of the beta program, you might not have access to it yet.
Thankfully, the folks at WABetaInfo discovered the feature and even took a screenshot that reveals WhatsApp does indeed plan to remove the need for have Google Drive to transfer chat history to another phone.
Transfer chat history without Google Drive, Credits - WABetaInfo
Although this feature that seems to be in-development has only been spotted in the Android version of the app, it’s unlikely that iOS users won’t be getting a similar one sooner or later.
WhatsApp already offers users the option to transfer chat history from their older phones, but the process is not that user-friendly regardless of whether you’re using an Android or iOS device. The new feature is meant to streamline the process of transferring chat history by removing at least one step.
