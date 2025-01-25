WhatsApp is working on multi-account support for iOS

Latest iOS update adds multi-account support | Screenshot credit: WaBetaInfo

Adding multi-account support isn’t as easy as it may sound, as the app will have to keep all conversations organized on a single device while keeping the accounts separated. Notifications, chats, backups, and settings will remain unique for each account, unless the user wants them to operate similarly.Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell when exactly WhatsApp plans to roll out multi-account support on iOS but seeing that the company is already working on this feature means that we won’t have to wait too long.