WhatsApp is working on multi-account support for iOS
WhatsApp recently added new camera effects, self stickers, and quick reactions to its app, but there are a lot more improvements its engineers plan to introduce in the coming months.
One of the improvements involves the ability to switch WhatsApp accounts on the same device. The folks over at WaBetaInfo have just learned that a new iOS update that brings WhatsApp to version 25.2.10.70 includes the ability to add and manage multiple accounts within the app.
It remains to be seen how multi-account support will be implemented on iOS, but currently users can choose between setting up the device as a primary account or scanning a QR code to link a new account as secondary. This will allow iOS users to switch between WhatsApp accounts on the fly without having to use multiple devices.
Adding multi-account support isn’t as easy as it may sound, as the app will have to keep all conversations organized on a single device while keeping the accounts separated. Notifications, chats, backups, and settings will remain unique for each account, unless the user wants them to operate similarly.
The same feature was spotted for the first time back in August 2023, but WhatsApp was only testing multi-account support on Android at that time. Now it looks like WhatsApp plans to bring this feature to iOS users too at some point in the future.
Latest iOS update adds multi-account support | Screenshot credit: WaBetaInfo
Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell when exactly WhatsApp plans to roll out multi-account support on iOS but seeing that the company is already working on this feature means that we won’t have to wait too long.
