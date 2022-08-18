 WhatsApp beta for Android now has Android 13's signature themed icon look - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

WhatsApp beta for Android now has Android 13's signature themed icon look

Android Apps
WhatsApp beta for Android now has Android 13's signature themed icon look
The newest Android OS is now officially out (at least for Google Pixel devices) and should make its way to supporting devices in the next few months. WhatsApp is also working on matching Android 13, and it has (now in beta) an Android 13 themed icon in the works, reports WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Android 13 themed icon makes its way to a beta


WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.18.16 introduces the new icon, bringing consistency with themed app icons in the newest operating system for Android phones, Android 13.

Android adapts the icon of the app to match the current wallpaper or theme with themed icons, making your phone uniquely yours and color-coordinated across the board (that unified look was first brought by Android 12's Material You redesign, which had the OS adapt to the colors in your wallpaper).

In order for WhatsApp to add support for themed icons, it has to add a monochromatic app icon, and it now has done just that for beta users on Android 13.



As you can see above, WhatsApp's icon now looks different and matches the other icons, when the themed icon option is enabled within the system settings of an Android 13 device (with a WhatsApp beta, for the moment). It is colored to match the predominant shades and hues of the wallpaper or the theme of the device's OS.

As this is still a beta version, we expect soon to see it official for users running Android 13. But there's still time, given the fact that the new OS is available now only for Pixel phones (Pixel 4 or newer). The other manufacturers will catch up in the coming months with their Android 13 and new skins. And, we hope by that time, WhatsApp to have completed the necessary debugging so the feature will be available from the start (or at least, soonish after it).
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon wants to be the TikTok of commerce with product shorts
Amazon wants to be the TikTok of commerce with product shorts
Netflix's ad-supported tier may not offer offline viewing
Netflix's ad-supported tier may not offer offline viewing
The phones with best speakers (Updated August 2022)
The phones with best speakers (Updated August 2022)
Timex goes after Apple Watch with hypocritical billboard
Timex goes after Apple Watch with hypocritical billboard
Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year
Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year
Visible offers two new plans with unlimited talk, text, and data starting at $30 per month for one line
Visible offers two new plans with unlimited talk, text, and data starting at $30 per month for one line

Popular stories

Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless