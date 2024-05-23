WhatsApp could soon let users generate AI-powered profile photos

Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
By
WhatsApp has been all over the place lately, as the messaging app has been testing a bunch of new features that touch almost every aspect of communication. The ability to preview photos and videos in pinned messages, and the option to clear unread messages are just some of the features that WhatsApp is currently testing, but there are a lot more.

One of the most recent additions to WhatsApp’s beta channels involves generative AI. Meta’s messaging app is working on a new feature that allows users to generate AI-powered profile photos, WABetaInfo reports.

According to the cited source, this feature is still in development and is not year ready for beta testing, which means that even if you’re using a beta version of WhatsApp, chances are that you won’t see this one yet.

Thanks to a screenshot provided by WABetaInfo, we at least know how the feature will work. Upon accessing the feature, you’ll be prompted to describe the image you want the AI to generate. Then, the AI will create a custom profile photo based on the description you gave.

Currently, the ability to generate AI-powered profile photos has only been spotted in the Android version of WhatsApp, but it’s likely that Meta will bring it to all platforms if the feature gets greenlit eventually.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.



