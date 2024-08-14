WhatsApp adds Giphy stickers integration
Image credit — Meta
WhatsApp is making it easier for users to add fun and personality to their conversations with new sticker features. The app has partnered with GIPHY to bring its extensive collection of stickers directly to WhatsApp, allowing users to find and share relevant and engaging stickers without leaving the app. Users can access these stickers by tapping the sticker icon and searching using text or emoji.
In addition to the GIPHY integration, WhatsApp has also expanded its Custom Sticker Maker feature to Android users. This feature allows users to easily create, edit, and share their own stickers by turning photos into personalized stickers or customizing existing ones using editing tools like crop, text, and draw. Once created, the stickers are automatically saved in the sticker tray for easy access, so users can share them with family and friends.
For those who can't find the perfect sticker, WhatsApp also offers Meta AI to create more custom stickers. This feature is currently available on iPhone and Android in the U.S., and Android users can also test creating AI stickers in Spanish and Bahasa Indonesia.
Finally, WhatsApp has made it easier to organize sticker packs by allowing users to preview new sticker packs from WhatsApp in the sticker tray below their downloaded ones. Users can also tap and hold a sticker to move it to the top or delete it. This feature will make it easy for users to keep their sticker tray tidy and discover new sticker packs.
The new sticker features in WhatsApp are a welcome addition to the app. They make it easier for users to add personality and fun to their conversations, and they also help to keep the app organized and easy to use. With over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and these new features are sure to be a hit with users.
