I downloaded all the data Google has about me and here’s what I found...

All your Google Assistant prompts are also kept and you can listen to the audio files.

Your Google Keep lists are kept as well but just their last-saved state.

Google Lens searches but just time and date, no images of what you’ve had your camera pointed at.

Podcasts subscriptions and when you’ve listened to a podcast and which one, but no information about the exact episode.

Reminders, including what you were reminded of and when.

Conclusion

It’s worth noting here that I rarely use Chrome with my personal account, so the data in the ads folder was almost entirely gathered from my phone use. The list includes every time Google has shown me an ad and which app I was using. Of course, date and time are present as always. The content of the ad itself isn’t mentioned.By now, you should know what to expect. YouTube subscriptions, likes, searches, videos watched, playlists made, comments and so on, Google keeps everything.This is a curious one. It has a list of the cards that have been shown to you each day and their topics, as well as which ones you’ve viewed and which you’ve dismissed. The location of where you’ve been at the time is also included. Every time you tap on the button under the articles that lets you choose to showorof the same topic will be noted as well.Some other things worth mentioning:And much more, but you get the idea.In short, almost every input you’ve made in a Google product has been recorded one way or another. And on top of that, a bunch of data you’re passively broadcasting is stored as well. As I said earlier, that’s just what we’re allowed to see. The picture that Google has assembled from these pieces is the truly interesting part but that’s something I’ll probably never get to see.So, how does all that make me feel? Obviously, given my job, I’m not exactly an average user. Knowing what I know from my experience with phones and tech in general, I was well prepared for what to expect. I’ve been part of Google’s Local Guides program for a while so the daily prompts to rate something or answer questions remind me that my every move is being tracked. This means I’ve more or less accepted that Google will often know more about my actions than I do myself.Others will surely find the extent to which Google is hoarding data intrusive or even creepy. Some of you are probably disabling features while still reading these paragraphs. Which is why I decided to write this article in the first place. The vast majority of users take their device and use it without ever thinking about what’s going on behind the scenes.Well, if you’re in the latter group, now you know! Embrace the reality of the digital age or start looking for a cabin in the mountains.