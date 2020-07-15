Google Maps can more accurately hone in on your location if you follow these directions
Google Maps' Live View feature provides AR-based navigation to those who are walking from point "A" to point "B." Over a real-time view of the streets ahead of you supplied by the rear cameras on your phone, directions and arrows are overlayed making it easy to walk from place to place. But there is another use for Live View AR according to 9to5Google. There are some areas where Google says that GPS won't work perfectly, such as urban environments. ?Tall buildings in these environments create interference.
After you follow these steps, the blue dot will more accurately represent your current location. The beam that you see around the blue dot that shows you the direction that you're heading will get narrower indicating that Maps has a better idea of where you are.
The Calibrate with Live View feature has been found on Android phones that support ARCore. At the same time, the phone should be running the most up-to-date beta or stable version of Google Maps.