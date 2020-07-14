Google Wearables Fitbit

Google promises EU Fitbit data will not be used for furthering ad business post-acquisition

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 14, 2020, 8:44 AM
Google promises EU Fitbit data will not be used for furthering ad business post-acquisition
Google has assured the European Commission that it wouldn't use Fitbit's health and wellness data for targeting ads if the deal is allowed to close, according to Reuters.

In November last year, Google's intention to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion emerged. The fitness-tracking device maker is the fifth-largest player in the wearables market per estimates but it is struggling to keep up in the face of rising competition from Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei.

Google, on the other hand, is keen on bolstering its hardware unit which currently comprises smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and smart speakers. 

Advocacy groups had expressed their concerns about the deal, arguing that it would give Google access to sensitive data such as user's fitness activity and hear rates. Rivals have also been surveyed to determine if the deal has the potential to thwart competition. 

A week ago, it was reported that Google could avoid a full-blown EU antitrust investigation into the acquisition if its pledges not to use data from Fitbit's hardware.

The deadline for Google to make this commitment was July 13 and if it hadn't taken up the offer, it would have resulted in an investigation spanning four months. 

The concession is still no guarantee that the deal would be allowed to go through and the final decision is expected on August 4. Google says that the acquisition is about devices, and not data and has reiterated that it will not use Fitbit device data for advertising. The company had previously said that existing users would be provided with the option to “review, move, or delete their data.”

The European Commission will reportedly gather feedback from Google's rivals and users before approving the deal. If serious concerns are raised, the trading bloc might ask for more concessions or open a months-long investigation into the matter.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more
Popular stories
OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
Popular stories
OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless