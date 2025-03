AT&T sets a speed record T-Mobile can only dream of breaking

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

Mike Satterlee, vice president, Network Infrastructure and Services at AT&T , March 2025

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

Networking systems and software company Ciena lauded's achievement, noting this was an industry first.Meanwhile,is chasing fiber internet deals to satisfy broadband demand that wireless internet solutions cannot meet.'s CFO Pascal Desroches takes this as a sign that competing is difficult if you don't have your own network, which is somethingdoesn't have to worry about.