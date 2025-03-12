AT&T sets a speed record T-Mobile can only dream of breaking

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet might be fast enough for its customers, but as the company has acknowledged numerous times, fiber is king when it comes to speed.

For customers who do a lot of intensive tasks that involve downloading and uploading heavy files, fiber is a better option than 5G. AT&T has an organic fiber network, whereas T-Mobile relies on other companies to deliver fiber-optic Internet services and is also pursuing acquisitions.

AT&T today tested a new technology that can transmit data at 1.6 terabits per second. This is four times faster than the top speed currently offered by the company.

This is a demonstration of AT&T's capability to provide faster and more efficient connectivity to customers. This improved performance will elevate the experience of using AI applications, virtual reality offerings, and streaming services.

AT&T conducted the trial over a 296-kilometer route between Newark, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the company used its existing infrastructure.

AT&T has proven that it's equipped to provide next-generation speeds for AI use cases. The vice president of the company's Network Infrastructure and Services, Mike Satterlee notes that traffic on the company's network continues to grow and is forecasted to double by 2028. The latest trial shows that the company will have no problem keeping up with evolving customer needs.

Traffic on AT&T’s network continues to increase as consumers are using more connected devices. We anticipate network traffic growth to double by 2028 and the technologies demonstrated in this trial will play a key role in AT&T’s continued efforts to keep up with increasing customer demand to send data, watch videos, and use streaming services.
Mike Satterlee, vice president, Network Infrastructure and Services at AT&T, March 2025

Networking systems and software company Ciena lauded AT&T's achievement, noting this was an industry first.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is chasing fiber internet deals to satisfy broadband demand that wireless internet solutions cannot meet. AT&T's CFO Pascal Desroches takes this as a sign that competing is difficult if you don't have your own network, which is something AT&T doesn't have to worry about.

Recommended Stories
T-Mobile's moves are "a recognition that if you want to compete, you have to have your own network. We don't have to worry about any of that ... The good news is this: We don't have to do anything and we have plenty of room to run.
Pascal Desroches, AT&T CFO, February 2025

AT&T hasn't said when it will actually bring breakthrough speeds to its customers.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.





