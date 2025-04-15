Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Wear OS may soon let you talk to your watch without saying “Hey Google”

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Wearables WearOS
Two hands holding two smartwatches by the end of their wrist bands.
Google seems to be working on a new hands-free gesture that will let you access your digital assistant on Wear OS smartwatches. The feature is called "Raise to Talk," and it was spotted in the most recent version of the Google app (16.14.39).

Just as the name implies, Raise to Talk would allow the user to raise their hand and directly talk to the Google Assistant—or Gemini—eliminating the need for a vocal activation. In other words, soon you might not need to awkwardly say "Hey Google" to your Android watch if you want to ask or have it do something for you,

If you have ever owned an Apple Watch or if you are familiar with its features, you probably already know that it has a "Raise to Speak" option in the settings. More likely than not, Google will also add the option to toggle its version of the feature on or off.

Video Thumbnail


Right now, it’s unclear whether Raise to Talk will roll out to all Wear OS smartwatches or remain exclusive to Pixel Watch models. However, Google has a track record of releasing its more practical and widely useful features beyond its own ecosystem, so there’s a good chance that Raise to Talk could also come to devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series.

For now, though, the feature remains tucked away in beta code, so no one can say if and when it will be available. Still, it offers a glimpse into Google’s plans to make voice interactions on smartwatches more intuitive—and perhaps even more competitive with Apple’s wearables.

Other recent news about Wear OS features



The potential Raise to Talk addition follows another notable upgrade to Wear OS this week: the Pixel Watch 3 has finally started receiving the Loss of Pulse Detection feature in the United States. Initially promised for a February launch, the feature quietly rolled out following the April 2025 Pixel Watch update.

This life-saving tool is designed to detect when your heart stops beating. If no response or movement is detected, the watch can automatically call emergency services, share your location, and explain the situation. It uses a combination of heart rate sensors, an accelerometer, and on-device AI to assess potential emergencies like cardiac arrest or overdose.

It’s a powerful safety addition for unexpected crises and—alongside the expected Raise to Talk feature— a sign that Google is steadily improving its smartwatches.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless