Wear OS may soon let you talk to your watch without saying “Hey Google”





Just as the name implies, Raise to Talk would allow the user to raise their hand and directly talk to the Google Assistant—or Gemini—eliminating the need for a vocal activation. In other words, soon you might not need to awkwardly say "Hey Google" to your Android watch if you want to ask or have it do something for you,





If you have ever owned an Apple Watch or if you are familiar with its features, you probably already know that it has a "Raise to Speak" option in the settings. More likely than not, Google will also add the option to toggle its version of the feature on or off.













Right now, it’s unclear whether Raise to Talk will roll out to all Wear OS smartwatches or remain exclusive to Pixel Watch models. However, Google has a track record of releasing its more practical and widely useful features beyond its own ecosystem, so there’s a good chance that Raise to Talk could also come to devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series.

For now, though, the feature remains tucked away in beta code, so no one can say if and when it will be available. Still, it offers a glimpse into Google’s plans to make voice interactions on smartwatches more intuitive—and perhaps even more competitive with Apple ’s wearables.





This life-saving tool is designed to detect when your heart stops beating. If no response or movement is detected, the watch can automatically call emergency services, share your location, and explain the situation. It uses a combination of heart rate sensors, an accelerometer, and on-device AI to assess potential emergencies like cardiac arrest or overdose. The potential Raise to Talk addition follows another notable upgrade to Wear OS this week: the Pixel Watch 3 has finally started receiving the Loss of Pulse Detection feature in the United States. Initially promised for a February launch, the feature quietly rolled out following the April 2025 Pixel Watch update.





It’s a powerful safety addition for unexpected crises and—alongside the expected Raise to Talk feature— a sign that Google is steadily improving its smartwatches.