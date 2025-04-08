The Google Pixel Watch 3 feature that can literally save your life is finally rolling out
The Pixel Watch 3 just picked up that potentially life-saving feature that was promised to U.S. users back in February. Following the bugfix April 2025 Pixel Watch update, the smartwatch now finally getting the highly anticipated "Loss of Pulse Detection" feature in the United States. This new health and safety tool is designed to detect when your heart stops beating and automatically call emergency services if you don’t respond. It’s a big step forward for Google’s wearable, and it shows how serious the company is getting about turning its smartwatch into more than just a fitness tracker.
The rollout comes after the feature received FDA clearance in the US. It had already launched in Europe last year, but the US debut marks a significant milestone. And although it was originally expected in March, it’s now finally making its way to users.
It should be noted that it is unclear if the functionality is rolling out as part of this month’s software update to the watch, or as part of an update to the Personal Safety app within the watch — which is necessary to enable the feature. To use it, your Pixel Watch 3 needs to have the Personal Safety app updated to the latest version, and your paired phone should be running the Pixel Watch app version 3.4 or higher.
Once updated, you can head into the companion app, go to "Safety & emergency," and turn on "Loss of Pulse Detection" from there. According to this report, Google has confirmed the feature has begun the rollout today and "will be fully available over the coming weeks."
Screenshot from the Pixel Watch 3 Play Store showing an update available for the Personal Safety app. | Image credit — PhoneArena
It's been some time since we last discussed the "Loss of Pulse Detection" feature, so here are some quick facts on how it works:
- The watch monitors for signs of cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, overdose, or other situations where your heart may stop.
- It uses multiple sensors including a multipath heart rate monitor and accelerometer, along with an AI-based algorithm, to confirm a potential emergency.
- If it detects a possible loss of pulse, it will first try to get your attention.
- If you don’t respond or show movement, the watch will automatically call emergency services, share your location, and report what’s happening.
Google does clarify that this feature isn’t meant for people with known heart conditions or those who require continuous cardiac monitoring. It’s not a medical device, and it won’t catch every incident. But in unexpected emergencies, it could make a critical difference. Loss of Pulse Detection may not be something you think about every day, but in an emergency, it could become the most important feature on your wrist.
