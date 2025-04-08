The Google Pixel Watch 3 feature that can literally save your life is finally rolling out





The rollout comes after the feature received FDA clearance in the US. It had already launched in Europe last year, but the US debut marks a significant milestone. And although it was originally expected in March, it’s now finally making its way to users.





It should be noted that it is unclear if the functionality is rolling out as part of this month’s software update to the watch, or as part of an update to the Personal Safety app within the watch — which is necessary to enable the feature. To use it, your Pixel Watch 3 needs to have the Personal Safety app updated to the latest version, and your paired phone should be running the Pixel Watch app version 3.4 or higher.









It's been some time since we last discussed the "Loss of Pulse Detection" feature, so here are some quick facts on how it works:





The watch monitors for signs of cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, overdose, or other situations where your heart may stop.

It uses multiple sensors including a multipath heart rate monitor and accelerometer, along with an AI-based algorithm, to confirm a potential emergency.

If it detects a possible loss of pulse, it will first try to get your attention.

If you don’t respond or show movement, the watch will automatically call emergency services, share your location, and report what’s happening.





Google does clarify that this feature isn’t meant for people with known heart conditions or those who require continuous cardiac monitoring. It’s not a medical device, and it won’t catch every incident. But in unexpected emergencies, it could make a critical difference. Loss of Pulse Detection may not be something you think about every day, but in an emergency, it could become the most important feature on your wrist.