We will likely have to say goodbye soon to Google Meet on Android TV
Up Next:
If you've been enjoying the convenience of video calls on your Android TV through Google Meet, it might be time to prepare for a change. Recent findings suggest that Google Meet may soon be removed from the Android TV platform, leaving users to seek alternative solutions for their video conferencing needs.
While Google hasn't made an official announcement about this change, its support documentation for setting up Google Meet Calling on Android TV hasn't been updated either, further suggesting the app's discontinuation. This isn't the first time Google Meet has been pulled from a TV platform. Earlier this year, it was removed from Samsung TVs, indicating a possible trend of Google focusing Meet's availability on other devices.
The exact timeline for Google Meet's removal from Android TV remains unclear. The code strings don't specify a date, leaving users in suspense about when they'll need to find alternatives. However, considering the clarity of the message and Google's previous actions, it's likely that the app's departure is imminent.
I find this development somewhat concerning. While I understand that companies need to make strategic decisions about their products and platforms, I believe it's important to consider the impact on users. The removal of Google Meet from Android TV limits the functionality of these devices and forces users to find alternative solutions, which may not be as seamless or convenient.
I hope that Google will either reconsider its decision or provide a clear roadmap for alternative video calling solutions on Android TV. In the meantime, users who rely on Google Meet for their video calling needs will need to explore other options, such as using dedicated video conferencing devices or connecting their laptops or mobile devices to their TVs.
This news stems from an APK teardown of the latest Google Meet update, which revealed code strings indicating the app's impending departure. The message within the code is clear: "Soon you won't be able to use Google Meet on your Android TV to make calls." It appears that the app will be completely removed, not just repurposed for other functionalities.
While Google hasn't made an official announcement about this change, its support documentation for setting up Google Meet Calling on Android TV hasn't been updated either, further suggesting the app's discontinuation. This isn't the first time Google Meet has been pulled from a TV platform. Earlier this year, it was removed from Samsung TVs, indicating a possible trend of Google focusing Meet's availability on other devices.
Google began touting the ability to conduct video calls from your TV back in 2020. | Image credit — Google
The exact timeline for Google Meet's removal from Android TV remains unclear. The code strings don't specify a date, leaving users in suspense about when they'll need to find alternatives. However, considering the clarity of the message and Google's previous actions, it's likely that the app's departure is imminent.
This news will undoubtedly disappoint many Android TV users who rely on Google Meet for video calls. The convenience of conducting virtual meetings or connecting with loved ones directly from their TVs will be missed.
I find this development somewhat concerning. While I understand that companies need to make strategic decisions about their products and platforms, I believe it's important to consider the impact on users. The removal of Google Meet from Android TV limits the functionality of these devices and forces users to find alternative solutions, which may not be as seamless or convenient.
I hope that Google will either reconsider its decision or provide a clear roadmap for alternative video calling solutions on Android TV. In the meantime, users who rely on Google Meet for their video calling needs will need to explore other options, such as using dedicated video conferencing devices or connecting their laptops or mobile devices to their TVs.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: