Waze adds cats and dogs voices and moods, car icons to its app

More voices are coming to one of the most popular navigation app, Waze
. This time we have something special to talk about, as Waze is adding cats and dogs voices to its mobile apps. So, regardless of whether you're a cat or dog person, Waze now has you covered.
From today for a limited time, Waze users can choose between two navigation voices that personify a dog or a cat. But we're getting a lot more than just two voices, as each is themed toward a different mood.
The dog voice is upbeat, positive, encouraging, and excited (distracted too!), while the cat voice is skeptical, wary, smart, nervous, neurotic, but also funny and irreverent. So it's up to each user to choose the theme they like.
In addition to the new voices, Waze introduces new car icons that can be used on the live map, such as the Meow Mobile and the Woof Wagon. There are also meant to show the user's pet preference as they'll have to change their mood to Cat or Dog.
Keep in mind that the Cat & Dog theme will be available in English, French, and Spanish for a limited time, so make sure to download them before they're gone.