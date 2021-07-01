$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Android Apps

Waze adds cats and dogs voices and moods, car icons to its app

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jul 01, 2021, 4:23 PM
0
Waze adds cats and dogs voices and moods, car icons to its app
More voices are coming to one of the most popular navigation app, Waze. This time we have something special to talk about, as Waze is adding cats and dogs voices to its mobile apps. So, regardless of whether you're a cat or dog person, Waze now has you covered.

From today for a limited time, Waze users can choose between two navigation voices that personify a dog or a cat. But we're getting a lot more than just two voices, as each is themed toward a different mood.

The dog voice is upbeat, positive, encouraging, and excited (distracted too!), while the cat voice is skeptical, wary, smart, nervous, neurotic, but also funny and irreverent. So it's up to each user to choose the theme they like.

In addition to the new voices, Waze introduces new car icons that can be used on the live map, such as the Meow Mobile and the Woof Wagon. There are also meant to show the user's pet preference as they'll have to change their mood to Cat or Dog.

Keep in mind that the Cat & Dog theme will be available in English, French, and Spanish for a limited time, so make sure to download them before they're gone.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New Nokia phones leak with HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera (Huawei responds)
by Anam Hamid,  5
New Nokia phones leak with HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera (Huawei responds)
Mobvoi could update both the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3.0... someday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Mobvoi could update both the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3.0... someday
The Sony Xperia 1 III gets a US release date as pre-orders start with killer freebies in tow
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The Sony Xperia 1 III gets a US release date as pre-orders start with killer freebies in tow
Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render
This is by far the best Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G deal available right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
This is by far the best Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G deal available right now
Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE variant possible due to global chip shortage
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE variant possible due to global chip shortage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless