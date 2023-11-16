Waze’s latest driving experience is all about positive vibes

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Waze’s new update for this month is all about positive vibes, which makes it even more important for drivers. If you’re a Waze user, you’re probably used to the company’s regular monthly updates that introduce new themes, mostly designed around cheerfulness and spirited vibes.

November is no exception to this unwritten rule, as Waze has just announced the launch of a new experience with Academy Award and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson.

The EVOT-winning singer, actress, and host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will be guiding drivers with fun messages that are meant to encourage confidence and grace to help reduce the stress while commuting.

Some of the prompts that Jennifer will provide to Waze drivers include phrases like “Let’s get started. I’m grateful for a fresh start today. Let’s leave our baggage at the curb! Emotionally, I mean. If you have real luggage … you know … bring it.”

The brand-new driving experience comes along with the so-called Unstoppable Mood, which also includes Jennifer’s sleek custom vehicle, JHud’s V12.

The Jennifer Hudson driving experience is available globally starting today with voice navigation in English, but only for a limited time, so make sure to download and activate it as soon as possible if you’re in need of some positive vibes.
