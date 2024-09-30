Subscribe to access exclusive content
Waze gets a World of Warcraft makeover

An illustration of World of Warcraft featured within the Waze app
Waze users can now embark on their daily drives with a touch of Azeroth as the legendary Warchief Thrall from World of Warcraft joins the navigation app as a voice guide. This unique collaboration allows drivers to experience their commutes in a whole new way, with Thrall's wisdom and guidance transforming even the most mundane journeys into epic adventures.

Thrall, voiced by renowned Blizzard designer Chris Metzen, offers words of encouragement and strategic advice as you navigate the roads. Encountering heavy traffic? Thrall will remind you to "breathe — this is not the end of the world." Need to make a U-turn? He'll call it "a clever strategy to fool any pursuers on our tail." His distinctive voice and iconic phrases will resonate with World of Warcraft fans, adding a layer of familiarity and excitement to their daily commutes.

Steps within the Waze app to get the new WoW experience. | Images credit — PhoneArena

The World of Warcraft driving experience offers two distinct moods to further personalize your journey: "Horde," represented by a miniature Thrall, the former warchief of the Horde, and "Alliance," featuring a warrior clad in iconic blue and gold armor. Whether you're a loyal member of the Horde or a proud defender of the Alliance, you can proudly display your allegiance on the virtual roads. Drivers can even choose the Red Drake as their vehicle icon, a prestigious honor for any Champion of Azeroth. Imagine soaring through traffic, guided by the wisdom of Thrall, with your digital Red Drake leading the way.

This distinct collaboration is available worldwide, with voice navigation provided in English. To activate this feature, ensure you have the latest version of Waze installed. Then, simply look for the World of Warcraft banner in the app's left menu or activate it directly. The process is straightforward, allowing you to quickly immerse yourself in the World of Warcraft universe.

This Waze and World of Warcraft collaboration will sure add a layer of personality and excitement to fans of the popular game, turning what can sometimes be a stressful experience into something a little more enjoyable. Not afraid to push the boundaries of customization, this isn't the first time that Waze has embarked in a collaboration such as this one. This level of flexibility showcases how brands can come together to create unique and engaging experiences for their users.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

