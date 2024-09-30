Waze gets a World of Warcraft makeover





Steps within the Waze app to get the new WoW experience. | Images credit — PhoneArena



The World of Warcraft driving experience offers two distinct moods to further personalize your journey: "Horde," represented by a miniature Thrall, the former warchief of the Horde, and "Alliance," featuring a warrior clad in iconic blue and gold armor. Whether you're a loyal member of the Horde or a proud defender of the Alliance, you can proudly display your allegiance on the virtual roads. Drivers can even choose the Red Drake as their vehicle icon, a prestigious honor for any Champion of Azeroth. Imagine soaring through traffic, guided by the wisdom of Thrall, with your digital Red Drake leading the way.



This distinct collaboration is available worldwide, with voice navigation provided in English. To activate this feature, ensure you have the latest version of Waze installed. Then, simply look for the World of Warcraft banner in the app's left menu or activate it directly. The process is straightforward, allowing you to quickly immerse yourself in the World of Warcraft universe.

This Waze and World of Warcraft collaboration will sure add a layer of personality and excitement to fans of the popular game, turning what can sometimes be a stressful experience into something a little more enjoyable. Not afraid to push the boundaries of customization, this isn't the first time that Waze has embarked in a collaboration such as this one. This level of flexibility showcases how brands can come together to create unique and engaging experiences for their users.