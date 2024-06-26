Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Google just made Waze a "Minion" times more fun

Google just made Waze a "Minion" times more fun
Image credit — Waze (Google)

Waze, the popular Google-owned navigation app, is now offering a new driving experience based on the movie "Despicable Me 4," which will be released in theaters on July 3rd. The Minions, the beloved characters from the franchise, are taking over the app and will be providing custom navigation instructions with their trademark humor and chaotic energy.

There are two different moods to choose from: "Despicable" and "Mega Despicable." In "Despicable" mode, users can expect to hear the Minions grumbling if they encounter traffic, while in "Mega Despicable" mode, the Minions will react more dramatically, perhaps even screaming to suggest taking a different route. Users will also have the option to change their vehicle icon in the app to Gru's famous car, the Gru-Mobile.


You can now be a Minion on the road with Waze | App screenshots credit — PhoneArena

This new feature is available worldwide and offers voice navigation in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. To access this experience, users need to make sure they have the latest version of the Waze app. Once updated, they can find the "Despicable Me 4" banner in the app's left menu or activate it directly.

It's worth noting that this feature is optional, and users can choose to disable it if they prefer the standard Waze experience. Additionally, the voice navigation feature is currently only available in the aforementioned languages, so users who speak other languages may not be able to fully experience the Minions' dialogue.

More Fun on the Road with Waze

Waze isn't new to offering fun and themed driving experiences. The app frequently adds new celebrity voices and other unique features to enhance the driving experience. This latest collaboration with "Despicable Me 4" is just one example of how Waze continues to innovate and provide users with enjoyable and personalized navigation options.

Waze has always been known for its focus on community and user engagement. This "Despicable Me 4" collaboration is another example of how the app listens to its users and provides features that align with their interests. This particular feature is a fun and engaging way for fans of the "Despicable Me" franchise to celebrate the upcoming movie and add a touch of humor to their daily commute. Think of it as the "fun" version of Google Maps.




