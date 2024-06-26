Google just made Waze a "Minion" times more fun

Image credit — Waze (Google)

You can now be a Minion on the road with Waze | App screenshots credit — PhoneArena



This new feature is available worldwide and offers voice navigation in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. To access this experience, users need to make sure they have the latest version of the Waze app. Once updated, they can find the "Despicable Me 4" banner in the app's left menu or activate it directly.




