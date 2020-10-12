Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
If your Apple Watch battery is draining too fast, here is the solution

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 12, 2020, 2:49 PM
If your Apple Watch battery is draining too fast, here is the solution
Late last month we passed along the sad and sorry tales posted by some Apple Watch Series 3 users who updated their timepiece to watchOS 7.0. After installing the update, these consumers had to deal with random reboots several times a day, lagging performance, and worst of all, batteries that drain too fast. Apple did happen to release watchOS 7.0.1 shortly afterward, and while that update did exterminate some bugs, they weren't the ones that Series 3 watch owners were dealing with.

Today, Apple has pushed out watchOS 7.0.2 to all of its smartwatch models to fix the battery drain and bugs related to the electrocardiogram. The ECG, which scans for abnormal heart rhythms, debuted on the Apple Watch Series 5. The changelist to watch OS 7.0.2 includes the following:

– Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly.
– Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available.

To install the update on your Apple Watch, open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on General and then Software Update. The watchOS 7.0.2 update weighs in at 75.4MB. Keep in mind that for the update to be installed on an Apple Watch, the device must be on its charger and is in range of your Wi-Fi enabled iPhone. The update will start installing once the battery on the Apple Watch hits 50% or higher. Until the update is completed, do not restart the timepiece from the charger.


Among the new features that have been added to the Apple Watch with watchOS 7 is the new native sleep tracker that allows you to plan a bedtime that will help users plan a bedtime routine. A new Family Setup feature allows an Apple Watch to be paired with a family member's iPhone. This allows younger kids and older people without their own iPhones to strap on an Apple Watch. And that is important now that Apple has a lower-priced version of the device called the Apple Watch SE. The latter carries the same size screen as the new Series 6 watch but does not have the always on-feature or the pulse oximeter. But priced as low as $279 for the GPS model (24 monthly payments of $11.62 each) or $329 for the GPS + cellular version (24 monthly payments of $13.70), the Apple Watch SE gives you everything you want from an Apple Watch-for less.

