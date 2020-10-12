If your Apple Watch battery is draining too fast, here is the solution
Late last month we passed along the sad and sorry tales posted by some Apple Watch Series 3 users who updated their timepiece to watchOS 7.0. After installing the update, these consumers had to deal with random reboots several times a day, lagging performance, and worst of all, batteries that drain too fast. Apple did happen to release watchOS 7.0.1 shortly afterward, and while that update did exterminate some bugs, they weren't the ones that Series 3 watch owners were dealing with.
– Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly.
– Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available.
Among the new features that have been added to the Apple Watch with watchOS 7 is the new native sleep tracker that allows you to plan a bedtime that will help users plan a bedtime routine. A new Family Setup feature allows an Apple Watch to be paired with a family member's iPhone. This allows younger kids and older people without their own iPhones to strap on an Apple Watch. And that is important now that Apple has a lower-priced version of the device called the Apple Watch SE. The latter carries the same size screen as the new Series 6 watch but does not have the always on-feature or the pulse oximeter. But priced as low as $279 for the GPS model (24 monthly payments of $11.62 each) or $329 for the GPS + cellular version (24 monthly payments of $13.70), the Apple Watch SE gives you everything you want from an Apple Watch-for less.