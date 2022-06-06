 Apple gets clearance for potentially lifesaving Watch Series 8 feature ahead of WWDC - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple gets clearance for potentially lifesaving Watch Series 8 feature ahead of WWDC

Apple Wear
Apple gets clearance for potentially lifesaving Watch Series 8 feature ahead of WWDC
Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference begins in a few hours. The company will introduce new operating system versions for a host of its products, including the Watch Series. watchOS 9 is expected to get many new features, including Afib burden detection, and it looks like Apple just got clearance for it.

As Apple explains on its website, the Apple Watch's irregular rhythm notification monitors the heartbeat to look for an irregular rhythm that might be indicative of atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib happens when the upper and lower chambers of the heart don't beat in sync.

Trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman had earlier said watchOS 9, which will debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 that's expected later this year, would be able to monitor how often a user someone is in a state of atrial fibrillation over a particular period. Wearable-centric website MyHealthyApple reports that the FDA has given the go-ahead to Apple for the atrial fibrillation history feature. 

This can prove to be a lifesaving feature as AFib is the most prevalent type of irregular heart rhythm and affects 9 percent of people older than 65 and 2 percent below 65. Some of the affected people don't experience any symptoms. If it's not treated, it can lead to heart failure or stroke. 

Apple may announce this feature today alongside a low-power mode for apps that will help extend battery life, satellite connectivity for times when a cellular network is not available, woman health tracking, and new watch faces and workouts. The new version of the smartwatch OS will allegedly be compatible with the Series 4 and later models, meaning the Series 3 will be cut off from Apple's support.

The forthcoming Watch Series 8 is likely to feature a built-in temperature sensor and a flat-screen design which could help it outshine the current best smartwatches of 2022.

We may also get to see some new hardware products during the event. We will be covering all of it, so make sure to check back at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless