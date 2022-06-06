Apple gets clearance for potentially lifesaving Watch Series 8 feature ahead of WWDC

Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference begins in a few hours. The company will introduce new operating system versions for a host of its products, including the Watch Series. watchOS 9 is expected to get many new features, including Afib burden detection, and it looks like Apple just got clearance for it.





As Apple explains on its website, the Apple Watch's irregular rhythm notification monitors the heartbeat to look for an irregular rhythm that might be indicative of atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib happens when the upper and lower chambers of the heart don't beat in sync.





MyHealthyApple Trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman had earlier said watchOS 9, which will debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 that's expected later this year, would be able to monitor how often a user someone is in a state of atrial fibrillation over a particular period. Wearable-centric websitereports that the FDA has given the go-ahead to Apple for the atrial fibrillation history feature.





This can prove to be a lifesaving feature as AFib is the most prevalent type of irregular heart rhythm and affects 9 percent of people older than 65 and 2 percent below 65. Some of the affected people don't experience any symptoms. If it's not treated, it can lead to heart failure or stroke.





Apple may announce this feature today alongside a low-power mode for apps that will help extend battery life, satellite connectivity for times when a cellular network is not available, woman health tracking, and new watch faces and workouts. The new version of the smartwatch OS will allegedly be compatible with the Series 4 and later models, meaning the Series 3 will be cut off from Apple's support.





The forthcoming Watch Series 8 is likely to feature a built-in temperature sensor and a flat-screen design which could help it outshine the current best smartwatches of 2022





We may also get to see some new hardware products during the event. We will be covering all of it, so make sure to check back at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.