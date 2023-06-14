Check out this magician's amazing "iPhone" illusions on America's Got Talent (VIDEO)

Wouldn't it be amazing if you could pull items out of your phone's screen and make them appear in your hand? That type of technology might never be possible and yet, it looked like it was available now thanks to a magician's trick on the America's Got Talent (AGT) talent show. The name of this magician is Trigg Watson who worked in the tech industry before becoming a full-time magician.





Watson says that he has combined his tech knowledge with his magic and this shows up in his audition which featured a large iPhone screen sans the notch or the Dynamic Island. But the magician made it appear to the judges, the audience watching live, and those viewing the show via television or streaming, that he had transformed the display into something that Apple never offered on any iPhone model.













Watson sets up the trick by saying, "We spend a lot of our time experiencing other people's lives through a phone screen. Did you ever watch people's videos and imagine jumping inside their world for a second?" And this is exactly what Watson does as he grabs a scarf from a woman in a video and it holds it in his hand as the woman looks around wondering what happened to it. The judges and the audience were stunned, but this was just the beginning as the magician takes the scarf and "drops it" into an unrelated video.





He even showed videos of the AGT judges and applied his magic on them. With a clip showing model Heidi Klum dancing, Watson froze the video and using gestures, removed the sunglasses that Klum was wearing on the screen, put them in his hand, and then put them on his face. If Klum was in on this, you wouldn't know from her reaction. With a video of Howie Mandel (another AGT judge) dancing, the magician removed Mandel's glasses and replaced them with the specs that Watson had earlier lifted from Heidi Klum's video.





Perhaps the most impressive part of the trick was when the magician intervened with a video showing a young boy pouring orange juice on his pancakes. He also interacted with a video of himself playing around with a deck of cards. Needless to say, all four judges voted Watson through to the next round of the competition.





Such capabilities are impossible of course, at least at the current time. Still, you might recall that back in 2011 some manufacturers released phones that used stereoscopic technology to show 3D images on handsets without the use of special 3D glasses. These phones, like the HTC Evo 3D and the LG Optimus 3D, ended up making some users nauseous and dizzy. We wouldn't be surprised if some new technology comes along eventually to bring back glasses-free 3D to the mobile device industry.

