Warhammer subscription streaming service coming to Android and iOS in August

Games Workshop in jumping on the subscription-based streaming service bandwagon
. The company behind the legendary brand revealed
Warhammer+, its own streaming service, will be coming to Android and iOS on August 25.
Unfortunately, the availability of Warhammer+ will be very limited at launch. When it goes live on August 25, the service will be accessible in the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and Italy.
Although Games Workshop says that it will bring Warhammer+ to more territories, we don’t know anything about the pace at which the service will be rolled out. As far as the price goes, Warhammer+ will cost £5/$6 per month or £50/$60 per year.
Those who sign up will receive a free exclusive miniature (The Vindicare Assassin or Orruk Megaboss), access to a selection of animated series (Angels of Death, Hammer and Bolter), in-depth video covering every aspect of the Warhammer hobby, a digital vault of classic books and magazines, premium app access, and more.
Fans who already have a Warhammer 40,000: The App subscription and convert it to Warhammer+ within the first month will receive one of the free exclusive miniatures that is also offered to new subscribers (with the option to buy the other one later).
Much of the new content offered via Warhammer+ will be accessible through the new The Warhammer TV: The App, which will be available at launch on iOS and Android, as well as the Apple TV
, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku services. Warhammer TV will also have a dedicated website accessible from desktop, mobile, and tablet.