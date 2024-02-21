Warframe is now available on iOS devices
Warframe, the free-to-play action role-playing third-person shooter multiplayer online game developed by Digital Extremes, is now available on iOS devices. Officially unveiled last year, the iOS version of Warframe is not just a simple port of the PC game.
Players on iPhone and iPad are getting some mobile exclusive features that are meant to improve the gameplay experience on touchscreens. One of the most important mobile features is called “Automated Attacks.”
In addition to automated attacks, mobile players are getting the Sensor Ring, which should provide directional indicators for out of frame objects. It’s a very useful gameplay feature considering that mobile phones have much smaller screens, so it can be challenging to keep track of important objectives.
Another major mobile exclusive feature is the Bullet Jump virtual button. Holding this button will allow players to aim their jump by adjusting the camera on the right side of the screen.
Obviously, touch controls have also been implemented in the game, along with virtual buttons to make gameplay more comfortable. Last but not least, Warframe for iOS features cross platform save, which means players can continue from where they left off on any other platform the game is available on.
Digital Extreme confirmed that an Android version of Warframe is already in the works and will be available at a later date. An Android Closed Beta will also be hosted very soon.
