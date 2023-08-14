Pump up the party and save with Walmart's offer on the Soundcore by Anker Select Pro

Soundcore by Anker Select Pro: Save $30 at Walmart The Soundcore Select Pro is a powerful, compact, and portable Bluetooth speaker that's very rich in features. It sports BassUp technology, PowerIQ, and more! With 16 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof rating, it can become the best addition to an even greater party! $30 off (30%) $69 98 $100 Buy at Walmart



You might have expected to be able to get a waterproof speaker for just under $70, but Walmart makes it possible! The Soundcore Select Pro is indeed waterproof, not just water-resistant. With its IPX7 rating, you can take the party by the pool and not worry about water splashes.



Believe it or not, Soundcore added BassUp technology to this budget speaker, allowing you to pump up the bass and feel the lows in an entirely new way! You might appreciate that specific feature if you’re about to hold an electro or hip-hop party. On the downside, enabling BassUP might affect the overall playtime.



If you wish to make the event truly memorable, we suggst you try the integrated PartyCast option. It allows you to combine more than 100 Soundcore speakers via wireless connection. Speaking about wireless connectivity, the Soundcore Select Pro features Bluetooth 5.0, allowing you to pair it with your phone or any other device with no effort whatsoever.



But wait! That’s not all! You also get PowerIQ integrated into this amazing speaker. You can turn it on if your battery runs low and let your phone recharge while you relax with your favorite jams! We can’t go without saying that the item is also very lightweight and easy to carry around, thanks to its built-in handle.



As for playtime, the speaker can deliver an impressive 16 hours of nonstop tunes via a single charge. Grab it with you and keep the party going all night long! Additionally, the Soundcore Select Pro is sold with an 18-month warranty, so you can sleep peacefully, knowing that your money won’t go down the drain if something goes wrong with the speaker.