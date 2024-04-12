New Walmart Onn Google TV 4K streaming gear appears with a Pro moniker





The current Onn Google TV streaming devices that Walmart offers are priced at just $15-$20, indicating that there is certainly a market for a more premium and a slightly more expensive option.





It seems that Walmart is preparing exactly that, with an Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device gear appearing at the Bluetooth SIG certification database. According to the SIG data, the device carries a modern Bluetooth 5.2 chip.









Besides the latest and greatest Bluetooth connectivity, the Pro moniker could ensure a faster processor, as well as more operating memory and storage than the existing 4K streamer that Walmart sells under the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box name.





The current Google TV streaming box at Walmart offers 2 GB RAM with 8 GB of storage, as well as Dolby Audio, but no high dynamic range picture capabilities, for instance, so that's another potential area for an upgrade.





Given that Walmart's Google TV Full HD Streaming stick costs $15, and the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is just $5 more, it's easy to explain the appeal of those Walmart products to anybody who'd need to cast footage.





The upcoming Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device could thus be priced under $30, despite all the potential power and feature upgrades, ensuring another hit on Walmart's own-brand hands.

Walmart's own Onn brand of cheap TVs has been making waves with its value-for-money offerings, and the various streaming accessories sold under it are some of the most popular, too.