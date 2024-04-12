Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

New Walmart Onn Google TV 4K streaming gear appears with a Pro moniker

By
Google
New Walmart Onn Google TV 4K streaming gear appears with a Pro moniker
Walmart's own Onn brand of cheap TVs has been making waves with its value-for-money offerings, and the various streaming accessories sold under it are some of the most popular, too.

The current Onn Google TV streaming devices that Walmart offers are priced at just $15-$20, indicating that there is certainly a market for a more premium and a slightly more expensive option.

It seems that Walmart is preparing exactly that, with an Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device gear appearing at the Bluetooth SIG certification database. According to the SIG data, the device carries a modern Bluetooth 5.2 chip.


Besides the latest and greatest Bluetooth connectivity, the Pro moniker could ensure a faster processor, as well as more operating memory and storage than the existing 4K streamer that Walmart sells under the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box name.

The current Google TV streaming box at Walmart offers 2 GB RAM with 8 GB of storage, as well as Dolby Audio, but no high dynamic range picture capabilities, for instance, so that's another potential area for an upgrade.

Given that Walmart's Google TV Full HD Streaming stick costs $15, and the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is just $5 more, it's easy to explain the appeal of those Walmart products to anybody who'd need to cast footage. 

The upcoming Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device could thus be priced under $30, despite all the potential power and feature upgrades, ensuring another hit on Walmart's own-brand hands.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless