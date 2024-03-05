Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google TV adds free and free with ads Oscar-nominated films to get you ready for the Academy Awards
The Oscars are just around the corner, and if you like to be up to date on the movies that are nominated for an Academy Award this year—so you can either agree or disagree with who takes away the prize in the end—then Google TV can be your guide. Google TV has updated their recommendations section to include an Oscar-nominated movies category that serves up new and old Oscar-nominated films that you can watch for free, free with ads, or with a subscription.

Spotted by Android Authority, the category refresh includes all the Best Picture nominees from this year, making it easy for you to catch up on the contenders before the big night. In the mix, you can find Best Picture nominees like "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," as well as curated selections of films perfect for reliving the classics or celebrating Women's History Month. These are the titles available through Google TV:

For free or with a subscription:
  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Barbie
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • The Color Purple
  • The Creator
  • Napoleon
  • Golda
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Flamin’ Hot

Free, but with ads:
  • Knives Out
  • Monster’s Ball
  • Forrest Gump
  • The Hurt Locker
  • The Big Short
  • Boyhood
  • Hotel Rwanda
  • Sophie’s Choice
  • Mississippi Burning
  • Rain Man
  • Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
  • In the Heat of the Night
  • The Apartment
  • Babel
  • Dead Man Walking
  • Adaptation
  • Capote
  • Cold Mountain
  • The Maltese Falcon
  • The Reader
  • Requiem for a Dream
  • I’m Not There
  • A Streetcar Named Desire
  • Manhattan
  • Margin Call
  • Strangers on a Train
  • Barry Lyndon
  • The Third Man
  • Dances with Wolves
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Stand and Deliver
  • Bullitt
  • North by Northwest
  • Amores perros
  • Doctor Zhivago

The Academy Awards (a.k.a. "The Oscars") will be held this Sunday March 10th at 7pm Pacific Time and will be broadcast live on ABC, with a 30-minute pre-show that will lead into the award show. If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, you will be able to stream via the app, or if you have a cable subscription and prefer to stream, you can always do so using the ABC app as well.

