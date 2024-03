Google TV adds free and free-with-ads Oscar-nominated films to get you ready for the Academy Awards

For free or with a subscription:

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

The Color Purple

The Creator

Napoleon

Golda

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Flamin’ Hot

Free, but with ads:

Knives Out

Monster’s Ball

Forrest Gump

The Hurt Locker

The Big Short

Boyhood

Hotel Rwanda

Sophie’s Choice

Mississippi Burning

Rain Man

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

In the Heat of the Night

The Apartment

Babel

Dead Man Walking

Adaptation

Capote

Cold Mountain

The Maltese Falcon

The Reader

Requiem for a Dream

I’m Not There

A Streetcar Named Desire

Manhattan

Margin Call

Strangers on a Train

Barry Lyndon

The Third Man

Dances with Wolves

Pan’s Labyrinth

Stand and Deliver

Bullitt

North by Northwest

Amores perros

Doctor Zhivago

The Oscars are just around the corner, and if you like to be up to date on the movies that are nominated for an Academy Award this year—so you can either agree or disagree with who takes away the prize in the end—then Google TV can be your guide. Google TV has updated their recommendations section to include an Oscar-nominated movies category that serves up new and old Oscar-nominated films that you can watch for free, free with ads, or with a subscription.Spotted by Android Authority , the category refresh includes all the Best Picture nominees from this year, making it easy for you to catch up on the contenders before the big night. In the mix, you can find Best Picture nominees like "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," as well as curated selections of films perfect for reliving the classics or celebrating Women's History Month. These are the titles available through Google TV:The Academy Awards (a.k.a. "The Oscars") will be held this Sunday March 10th at 7pm Pacific Time and will be broadcast live on ABC, with a 30-minute pre-show that will lead into the award show. If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, you will be able to stream via the app, or if you have a cable subscription and prefer to stream, you can always do so using the ABC app as well.