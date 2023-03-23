Walmart deal puts all latest Apple Watch 8 models on a rare sale!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart just took an ax to the price of the latest Apple Watch Series 8 models. They are now discounted across the Watch 8 board - both the 41mm and the larger 45mm size - also including the most expensive Watch 8 model that offers cellular connectivity!
It is not every day that we are seeing a price cut of a popular Apple product at a big retailer and a smart timepiece price reduction is certainly not happening at Apple any time soon before the Watch 9 lands, so we count our blessings with this Apple Watch 8 series deal at Walmart.
All Apple Watch 8 models are getting an exact $70 price cut by Walmart as part of its "Spring into savings" campaign for the best season of the year.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the most capable smart timepieces right now, and certainly the most popular smartwatch globally. That's in addition to it being the one and only full-features choice for iPhone users who don't need a rugged wearable device like the Watch Ultra.
While the Series 8 is a slight rehash of the 7 in terms of hardware, it adds important new features such as measuring your body temperature with a sensor that works in several scenarios, as well as offering crash detection that may help you in an accident.
Those new features have made it a popular choice as the most sought after accessory for iPhone owners, who might now be delighted to hear about this killer Walmart deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch.
Things that are NOT allowed: