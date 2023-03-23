Walmart deal puts all latest Apple Watch 8 models on a rare sale!

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Walmart puts all latest Apple Watch 8 models on rare sale
Walmart just took an ax to the price of the latest Apple Watch Series 8 models. They are now discounted across the Watch 8 board - both the 41mm and the larger 45mm size - also including the most expensive Watch 8 model that offers cellular connectivity!

Walmart takes 18% off the base Apple Watch 8 41mm price!

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case with Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at Walmart

The Apple Watch 8 is $70 off at Walmart

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case with Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (16%)
$359
$429
Buy at Walmart

Walmart discounts the top-end 45mm Apple Watch 8 cellular

GPS + Cellular, Aluminum Case with Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (13%)
$459
$529
Buy at Walmart

It is not every day that we are seeing a price cut of a popular Apple product at a big retailer and a smart timepiece price reduction is certainly not happening at Apple any time soon before the Watch 9 lands, so we count our blessings with this Apple Watch 8 series deal at Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)
9.0

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

The Good

  • Beautiful look, premium feel
  • Smooth performance
  • Tons of bands available - 1st and 3rd party
  • Water-resistant
  • Huge amount of fitness tracking options, plus custom programs (available with watchOS 9)
  • Sleep stages (available with watchOS 9)

The Bad

  • Temperature sensor is underused
  • Some may be getting tired with the design
  • Only pairs and activates with iPhone (sorry, iPad users)
Deal $459 at Walmart Deal Buy at Amazon

All Apple Watch 8 models are getting an exact $70 price cut by Walmart as part of its "Spring into savings" campaign for the best season of the year.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the most capable smart timepieces right now, and certainly the most popular smartwatch globally. That's in addition to it being the one and only full-features choice for iPhone users who don't need a rugged wearable device like the Watch Ultra.

While the Series 8 is a slight rehash of the 7 in terms of hardware, it adds important new features such as measuring your body temperature with a sensor that works in several scenarios, as well as offering crash detection that may help you in an accident.

Those new features have made it a popular choice as the most sought after accessory for iPhone owners, who might now be delighted to hear about this killer Walmart deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch.

