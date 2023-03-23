Walmart deal puts all latest Apple Watch 8 models on a rare sale!





Walmart takes 18% off the base Apple Watch 8 41mm price! GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case with Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Walmart The Apple Watch 8 is $70 off at Walmart GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case with Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (16%) $359 $429 Buy at Walmart Walmart discounts the top-end 45mm Apple Watch 8 cellular GPS + Cellular, Aluminum Case with Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (13%) $459 $529 Buy at Walmart





It is not every day that we are seeing a price cut of a popular Apple product at a big retailer and a smart timepiece price reduction is certainly not happening at Apple any time soon before the Watch 9 lands, so we count our blessings with this Apple Watch 8 series deal at Walmart.





9.0 Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) The Good Beautiful look, premium feel

Smooth performance

Tons of bands available - 1st and 3rd party

Water-resistant

Huge amount of fitness tracking options, plus custom programs (available with watchOS 9)

Sleep stages (available with watchOS 9) The Bad Temperature sensor is underused

Some may be getting tired with the design

Only pairs and activates with iPhone (sorry, iPad users)





All Apple Watch 8 models are getting an exact $70 price cut by Walmart as part of its "Spring into savings" campaign for the best season of the year.





The Apple Watch Series 8 is the most capable smart timepieces right now, and certainly the most popular smartwatch globally . That's in addition to it being the one and only full-features choice for iPhone users who don't need a rugged wearable device like the Watch Ultra.





While the Series 8 is a slight rehash of the 7 in terms of hardware, it adds important new features such as measuring your body temperature with a sensor that works in several scenarios, as well as offering crash detection that may help you in an accident.





Those new features have made it a popular choice as the most sought after accessory for iPhone owners, who might now be delighted to hear about this killer Walmart deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch.



