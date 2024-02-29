Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Vote now: What was your favorite gadget at MWC 2024?
Tech expos are the best place to see some of the wildest tech innovations, and this year’s Mobile World Congress didn’t disappoint. Transparent laptops, bending phones and a fashionable pair of AR glasses were just some of the exciting devices we could see in Barcelona.

We already have our list of what we thought were the best products and concepts at the MWC 24.

Parts of it were expected, like the global releases of Xiaomi’s and Honor’s flagships. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring and the OnePlus Watch 2 may look quite common, but both have intriguing and different concepts of how such accessories should function. And on the wild end were Motorola’s bending phone and Lenovo’s transparent laptop.

All in all, MWC 2024 delivered on all our expectations and on top of it, it pleasantly surprised us.

However, we want to learn what excited you. Was it one of the flagship smartphones? Or maybe you can’t wait to put a Galaxy Ring on your finger? Did the futuristic ideas of a smartphone or a laptop win you over? Share your thoughts in the comments.

What was your favorite gadget at MWC 2024?

