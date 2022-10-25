Vodafone introduces Essentials Broadband, the ‘most affordable social broadband’ in the UK
According to new research financed by UK carrier Vodafone, almost a million UK families are at risk of "falling on the wrong side of the digital divide" because of the cost of living crisis. And to help households, Vodafone recently launched Vodafone Essentials Broadband, which, according to the company, is "the most affordable social broadband tariff on the market."
So now you know that if you are eligible, you can have fiber broadband for just £12 per month. And to add more to your savings, you can visit our best Vodafone phone deals and buy a new handset from there if you want to change your old phone. Or, if you do want a new smartphone but you are not a Vodafone customer, you can visit our top Virgin Media phone deals, best O2 phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
Vodafone's new offering is available to new and existing customers on Job Seekers Allowance and Universal Credit, as well as for people on Employment and Support Allowance, Disability Allowance, and Personal Independence Payment. The price of Vodafone Essentials Broadband is £12 per month, and there is no set-up fee. Furthermore, users with this broadband can cancel the service at any given time without paying any penalties. Also, as Vodafone stated, there won't be any in-contract price changes.
The new offering gives access to Vodafone's Fibre 1 or Full Fibre 1 Essentials Broadband plan and provides average download speeds of 38Mbps. However, users must sign up for a 12-month broadband contract in order to use the service. After these 12 months, Vodafone will validate again if customers still qualify for its Essentials broadband. If they do, they will be able to recontract, and if they don't, they will have to choose one of the carrier's standard broadband plans or just cancel the service.
