Vivo's X200 Ultra is gearing up to take on Xiaomi with this surprising camera accessory

Vivo
Vivo is turning up the heat ahead of its X200 Ultra launch on April 21, and one new detail stands out: this upcoming flagship will arrive with an optional photography kit. This isn’t your average phone case. It’s a camera grip designed to give users more control and comfort while taking photos and videos, and it shows just how serious Vivo is about mobile photography.

The accessory is clearly inspired by similar kits seen on Xiaomi’s Ultra phones. Vivo’s version features a two-tone design with a metallic camera grip on one side and faux leather on the other for a retro look. The grip includes a shutter button, a dedicated video button, a scroll wheel (likely for zoom or exposure), and a Type-C connection that plugs into the phone directly. There’s also a 2,300mAh battery built into the grip to keep you shooting longer, and the attachment has a shoulder strap loop for easier carrying.

This kind of accessory targets users who want more than just great camera specs — it’s for people who want that physical connection to the device, similar to using a compact digital camera. It’s also another example of how brands are trying to go beyond just adding better lenses or sensors, and instead focusing on how people actually use their phones to create content.

Screenshot of Weibo post by Product Manager Han Boxiao
Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao shared an image and details on the photography kit online. | Image credit — Han Boxiao (Weibo)

What to expect from the Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo’s upcoming flagship is expected to pack top-tier hardware. It’s likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and feature an LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Rumors suggest the main camera will use a 1-inch sensor, while the phone may also offer a high-performance telephoto lens for advanced zoom. The camera-focused photography kit includes a USB-C connection, a 2,300mAh battery, physical shutter and video buttons, a scroll wheel, and a design that combines metal with faux leather for a vintage camera feel. The addition of a shoulder strap loop suggests it’s meant to be used actively, not just for looks.

As for global availability, Vivo hasn’t confirmed whether the X200 Ultra or its photography kit will launch outside China. That’s not surprising — past Ultra models like the Vivo X90 Pro+ were kept exclusive to the Chinese market. However, Vivo has expanded its global footprint in the last couple of years, so there’s still hope that this model, or a similar variant, could make its way to international markets later in the year.

Recommended Stories
The Vivo X200 Pro already delivered solid imaging backed by Zeiss optics. If the X200 Ultra improves on that and adds a comfortable, useful grip accessory, Vivo might just have something special in store for photography lovers — assuming it gets the chance to launch beyond China.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
