Vivo’s upcoming phone has the slimmest 3D curved screen in its segment
The Y400 Pro is a thin mid-range phone that’s expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Vivo Y400 Pro | Image credit: XpertPickThe mid-range smartphone market is oversaturated as new devices are released every week. That means that many PR teams are struggling to put their products in the spotlight for more than a day.
What really helps is if your new phone has something that no other phone has, or at least not many have. But innovation is not really the most important aspect when we’re talking about an affordable or mid-range phone, which is why the next best thing for your not-flagship smartphone is to be the best in its price range at something.
Vivo’s Y400 Pro is supposed to feature the slimmest 3D curved screen in its segment. The phone hasn’t been announced, so we don’t know the numbers yet, but the key specs of the Y400 Pro, along with an image showing its back side, have just been leaked.
Judging from the list of specifications, the Y400 Pro is a standard mid-range phone. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. It also comes with a more than decent 32-megapixel selfie snapper.
Vivo says the Y400 Pro’s camera will offer various features like multifocal portrait and 4K video recording (for both front and rear cameras). Besides that, a bunch of AI-related features are included such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, Circle to search with Google, AI Screen Translation, Vivo Live Call Translation, and AI Live Text.
Vivo Y400 Pro specs sheet | Image credit by XpertPick
Moving on to the juiciest part, Vivo’s Y400 Pro boasts a large 6.77-inch AMOLED panel that supports 4,500 nits of peak brightness. We don’t know the resolution and refresh rate yet, but it’s going to be a curved-edge screen.
Finally, Vivo mentions in the leaked specs sheet that the Y400 Pro packs a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging speeds. The phone will also feature IR blaster and will come in two memory configurations: 8/128GB and 8/256GB.
Yes, the Y400 Pro might feature the “slimmest 3D curved screen” in its segment, but we don’t know yet how much the phone will cost yet. However, we do know the phone is just 7.49mm thick and comes in three different colors: gold, purple, and white. Just for the sake of comparison, the Y400 Pro won't be the slimmest smartphone in the mid-range segment. Just for the sake of comparison, Samsung's Galaxy A56 is only 7.4mm thick, but there are a couple of other mid-range phones that are thinner than the Y400 Pro.
