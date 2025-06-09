Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Vivo’s upcoming phone has the slimmest 3D curved screen in its segment

The Y400 Pro is a thin mid-range phone that’s expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo
Vivo Y400 Pro
Vivo Y400 Pro | Image credit: XpertPick
The mid-range smartphone market is oversaturated as new devices are released every week. That means that many PR teams are struggling to put their products in the spotlight for more than a day.

What really helps is if your new phone has something that no other phone has, or at least not many have. But innovation is not really the most important aspect when we’re talking about an affordable or mid-range phone, which is why the next best thing for your not-flagship smartphone is to be the best in its price range at something.

Vivo’s Y400 Pro is supposed to feature the slimmest 3D curved screen in its segment. The phone hasn’t been announced, so we don’t know the numbers yet, but the key specs of the Y400 Pro, along with an image showing its back side, have just been leaked.

Judging from the list of specifications, the Y400 Pro is a standard mid-range phone. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. It also comes with a more than decent 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Vivo says the Y400 Pro’s camera will offer various features like multifocal portrait and 4K video recording (for both front and rear cameras). Besides that, a bunch of AI-related features are included such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, Circle to search with Google, AI Screen Translation, Vivo Live Call Translation, and AI Live Text.

Vivo Y400 Pro specs
Vivo Y400 Pro specs sheet | Image credit by XpertPick

Moving on to the juiciest part, Vivo’s Y400 Pro boasts a large 6.77-inch AMOLED panel that supports 4,500 nits of peak brightness. We don’t know the resolution and refresh rate yet, but it’s going to be a curved-edge screen.

Finally, Vivo mentions in the leaked specs sheet that the Y400 Pro packs a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging speeds. The phone will also feature IR blaster and will come in two memory configurations: 8/128GB and 8/256GB.

Yes, the Y400 Pro might feature the “slimmest 3D curved screen” in its segment, but we don’t know yet how much the phone will cost yet. However, we do know the phone is just 7.49mm thick and comes in three different colors: gold, purple, and white. Just for the sake of comparison, the Y400 Pro won't be the slimmest smartphone in the mid-range segment. Just for the sake of comparison, Samsung's Galaxy A56 is only 7.4mm thick, but there are a couple of other mid-range phones that are thinner than the Y400 Pro.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
The best foldable for most people might not be the one getting all the hype
The best foldable for most people might not be the one getting all the hype

Latest News

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless