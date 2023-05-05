Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Save on a brand-new Vivo Y16; get one from Amazon UK now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save on a brand-new Gold-colored Vivo Y16; get one from Amazon UK now
Are you in the market for a new, stylish, budget-friendly phone with a big battery? Well, if you are and you live in the UK, you can now get the Gold-colored version of the Vivo Y16 with an amazing 35% discount from Amazon UK.

That's right, you can now save £76 if you get a brand-new Gold-colored Vivo Y16 through this deal. And if the Gold color isn't your thing, you can get the Elegant Black-colored model instead. However, the discount here is only £36.

Vivo Y16 Gold color: Now 35% OFF on Amazon UK

Amazon UK is currently offering the Gold-colored Vivo Y16 with a sweet 35% discount, which means you can save £76 if you get a Gold-colored Vivo Y16 from Amazon right now.
£76 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Vivo Y16 Black color: Now 20% OFF on Amazon UK

Amazon UK is currently offering the Gold-colored Vivo Y16 with a sweet 20% discount, which means you can save £36 if you get a Black-colored Vivo Y16 from Amazon right now.
£36 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Right off the bat, we must say that the Vivo Y16 is definitely not made to set benchmark scores. However, the phone is really beautiful and premium-looking, and the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset on board should give you good enough performance to do daily tasks like browsing and chatting without any hiccups. The phone is also equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. And in case 128GB aren't enough, you can also expand the storage capacity with a microSD card.

The Vivo Y16 is a dual-sim smartphone that also packs a 6.51-inch display, a 13MP main camera that can shoot videos in 1080p 30fps, and a 5MP selfie shooter. You will find a 5000mAh battery under the hood, which will give you seven hours of gameplay, 22 hours of listening to music, or 18 hours of video streaming on a single charge, according to Vivo.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless