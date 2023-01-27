The Vivo X90 series is launching globally next week: here are the official date and time

Vivo launched its latest flagship phone lineup, the Vivo X90 Series, in November last year in China. The company has now finally come out with an announcement for the official date of the phone's global launch, which is set for February 3 (10 PM GMT on February 2, 6 AM GMT+8).



The time and date are all we have at the moment, though, with no additional information regarding what markets the X90 Series will hit. That being said, we think there is a good chance the phone will be available in India, Europe, and maybe the Middle East too.



If we are to believe that the global version of the Vivo X90 series will be the same as the Chinese counterparts, then we can safely suspect that the X90 Pro will come with 50MP main camera with the IMX989 one-inch sensor powering it. It should also feature a 12MP ultrawide and a 50MP 2x telephoto snapper, making up the camera system on the phone's back.



As for its other specs, we can expect the X90 Pro to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship 4nm processor, as well as 256GB-512GB of storage and 8-12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a 6.78" 120Hz OLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260, and a 4,870mAh battery.



More important, however, would be the Vivo X90 Plus, which is the most high-end model out of the whole lineup. It comes with the rather more popular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside, with a higher resolution display at 3200 x 1440 pixels, an extra telephoto 64MP camera with 3.5x zoom, but also a better 42MP ultrawide shooter. In other words, it is a version of the X90 that has an even more capable processor and camera system.



Vivo has a good track record of offering great camera performance with its phones, so we expect good things from this bad boy.

