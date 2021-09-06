Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Android

Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed until a day before iPhone 13 event

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed; now scheduled for day before iPhone 13 event
Like other Chinese brands, Vivo will be holding two separate announcement events for its next flagship lineup — the Vivo X70 series. The first one will be focused on China and the second will be aimed at international audiences.

The Vivo X70 series will now make its global debut one day before the iPhone 13


The introduction of the Vivo X70 model in the brand’s home market is scheduled to happen later this week on Thursday, September 9. The global announcement had been set for the following day, September 10, but it has now been delayed.

Instead of confirming global availability details on September 10, Vivo will now showcase the X70 lineup for Europe and other regions on September 13, one day before the rumored iPhone 13 event.

A reason for the short delay hasn’t been given. The new date is certainly an interesting one, but it should at least guarantee a full day of press coverage before the iPhone 13 arrives and steals all the headlines.

As a reminder, the new Vivo X70 series will consist of three models and run Origin OS, the brand’s new custom UI that’s based on Android 11 and designed to replace its existing Funtouch OS skin.

All three smartphones will feature upgraded ZEISS optics, with the premium X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ set to include a ZEISS T* on the lenses too that’s supposed to eliminate glare, in turn leading to better photos.

As for the chipsets, rumor has it that Vivo will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset inside its two Pro-branded models. The more affordable Vivo X70, on the other hand, is set to include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Hold on! Apple's iPhone 13 - illegal for 40% of the world's population due to satellite connectivity?!
by Martin Filipov,  1
Hold on! Apple's iPhone 13 - illegal for 40% of the world's population due to satellite connectivity?!
Labor Day Sale 2021: deals available right now (updated)
by Iskra Petrova,  4
Labor Day Sale 2021: deals available right now (updated)
The OnePlus 10 could look like a 'polished' version of the OnePlus 9
by Joshua Swingle,  2
The OnePlus 10 could look like a 'polished' version of the OnePlus 9
Apple Watch Series 7 likely to be available in limited quantities at launch
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple Watch Series 7 likely to be available in limited quantities at launch
Pricing for 5G iPhone 13 line could be impacted by higher chip prices, Samsung's price cuts and more
by Alan Friedman,  1
Pricing for 5G iPhone 13 line could be impacted by higher chip prices, Samsung's price cuts and more
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition out now
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition out now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless