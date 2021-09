Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed until a day before iPhone 13 event

The Vivo X70 series will now make its global debut one day before the iPhone 13

Like other Chinese brands, Vivo will be holding two separate announcement events for its next flagship lineup — the Vivo X70 series. The first one will be focused on China and the second will be aimed at international audiences.The introduction of the Vivo X70 model in the brand’s home market is scheduled to happen later this week on Thursday, September 9. The global announcement had been set for the following day, September 10, but it has now been delayed.Instead of confirming global availability details on September 10, Vivo will now showcase the X70 lineup for Europe and other regions on September 13, one day before the rumored iPhone 13 event A reason for the short delay hasn’t been given. The new date is certainly an interesting one, but it should at least guarantee a full day of press coverage before the iPhone 13 arrives and steals all the headlines.As a reminder, the new Vivo X70 series will consist of three models and run Origin OS, the brand’s new custom UI that’s based on Android 11 and designed to replace its existing Funtouch OS skin.All three smartphones will feature upgraded ZEISS optics, with the premium X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ set to include a ZEISS T* on the lenses too that’s supposed to eliminate glare, in turn leading to better photos.As for the chipsets, rumor has it that Vivo will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset inside its two Pro-branded models. The more affordable Vivo X70, on the other hand, is set to include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.