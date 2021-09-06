Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed until a day before iPhone 13 event

Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed until a day before iPhone 13 event0
The Vivo X70 series will now make its global debut one day before the iPhone 13
The introduction of the Vivo X70 model in the brand’s home market is scheduled to happen later this week on Thursday, September 9. The global announcement had been set for the following day, September 10, but it has now been delayed.
A reason for the short delay hasn’t been given. The new date is certainly an interesting one, but it should at least guarantee a full day of press coverage before the iPhone 13 arrives and steals all the headlines.
All three smartphones will feature upgraded ZEISS optics, with the premium X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ set to include a ZEISS T* on the lenses too that’s supposed to eliminate glare, in turn leading to better photos.
As for the chipsets, rumor has it that Vivo will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset inside its two Pro-branded models. The more affordable Vivo X70, on the other hand, is set to include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.