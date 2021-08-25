Notifications
Android Camera 5G

Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro in these leaked renders
Five months on from the Vivo X60 series debut, the development of the Vivo X70 line is almost complete, and newly leaked renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer reveal what the Vivo X70 Pro model will bring to the table.

A 6.5-inch curved-edge display is coming to the Vivo X70 Pro


Kicking things off with a look at the front of the smartphone, Vivo has once again selected a 6.5-inch curved-edge display complete with slim bezels and a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera.

That translates into dimensions of 160.4 x 75.5 x 7.7mm, making it a little bigger than the current-gen Vivo X60 Pro (158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm). Oh, and before anyone asks, the camera bump protrudes a little, bringing the X70 Pro’s total thickness to 10mm.

Like the Vivo X60 Pro, the X70 Pro’s display should use AMOLED technology and support a 120Hz refresh rate. Some form of Corning Gorilla Glass protection is likely too, as well as support for HDR10+ content.

As for the resolution, a leaked Google Play Console listing points to Full-HD+ (2376 x 1080p) support. That’ll be coupled with Android 11 and the latest version of Vivo’s custom UI — Funtouch OS 11.

In line with Vivo’s latest software commitments, owners of the upcoming Vivo X70 Pro can expect updates to Android 12, Android 13, and Android 14 across the lifetime of the product and three years of security patches.

Vivo's also throwing in a ZEISS-branded quad-camera setup


The current-gen Vivo X60 Pro launched with a big focus on cameras and that legacy looks set to continue with the Vivo X70 Pro. Today’s leaked renders point to a ZEISS-branded quad-camera setup on the back.

It sits inside a larger rectangular camera module and likely consists of a main camera, ultra-wide shooter, telephoto zoom lens, and a more advanced periscope zoom alternative. There also seems to be a laser autofocus system and elongated LED flash.

Exact camera specifications are yet to be confirmed, though the original Vivo X60 Pro’s triple-camera setup was already quite impressive, so the upgrade to a quad-camera system on the Vivo X70 Pro should take things to the next level.

There’s no word on the all-important selfie camera just yet, but Vivo has a history of using 32-megapixel sensors on its X-series devices so that could once again be the case on this smartphone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 will likely power Vivo's X70 Pro


A detailed Vivo X70 Pro specs sheet still hasn’t leaked, though rumor has it that MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset will power the smartphone. You can therefore expect the device to be on par with the OnePlus Nord 2 in terms of performance, so it may be one of the best Android phones in 2021 if priced right.

That chipset also guarantees 5G network connectivity as standard, though it’ll still be compatible with 4G LTE networks. Speaking of connectivity, expect the Vivo X70 Pro to support both NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

Other specifications are likely to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, with a pricier 12/256GB version available alongside. Vivo doesn’t usually include a microSD card slot and there’s no reason to believe that’ll change.

Completing the package is a USB-C port sat between the SIM card tray and speaker grill on the bottom of the phone, a microphone on the top, and the usual volume rocker and power button on the right side.

Expect the Vivo X70 Pro to be announced in India next month, before being made available in Europe and other regions soon after. There’s no word on pricing as of the time of writing.

