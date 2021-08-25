Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders

A 6.5-inch curved-edge display is coming to the Vivo X70 Pro





In line with

Vivo's also throwing in a ZEISS-branded quad-camera setup

The current-gen Vivo X60 Pro launched with a big focus on cameras and that legacy looks set to continue with the Vivo X70 Pro. Today’s leaked renders point to a ZEISS-branded quad-camera setup on the back.



It sits inside a larger rectangular camera module and likely consists of a main camera, ultra-wide shooter, telephoto zoom lens, and a more advanced periscope zoom alternative. There also seems to be a laser autofocus system and elongated LED flash.



Exact camera specifications are yet to be confirmed, though the original Vivo X60 Pro’s triple-camera setup was already quite impressive, so the upgrade to a quad-camera system on the Vivo X70 Pro should take things to the next level.



The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 will likely power Vivo's X70 Pro

A detailed Vivo X70 Pro specs sheet still hasn’t leaked, though rumor has it that MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset will power the smartphone. You can therefore expect the device to be on par with the OnePlus



That chipset also guarantees 5G network connectivity as standard, though it’ll still be compatible with 4G LTE networks. Speaking of connectivity, expect the Vivo X70 Pro to support both NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.



Other specifications are likely to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, with a pricier 12/256GB version available alongside. Vivo doesn’t usually include a microSD card slot and there’s no reason to believe that’ll change.



Completing the package is a USB-C port sat between the SIM card tray and speaker grill on the bottom of the phone, a microphone on the top, and the usual volume rocker and power button on the right side.



Expect the Vivo X70 Pro to be announced in India next month, before being made available in Europe and other regions soon after. There’s no word on pricing as of the time of writing.

