Future Vivo X-series flagships will receive three Android OS upgrades
Vivo joins Samsung and Google in promising three OS upgrades
The world’s fifth-largest smartphone manufacturer has announced that flagship Vivo X-series devices launched after July 2021 will be entitled to three years of major Android OS upgrades. The move means that if Vivo releases an Android 11-powered flagship smartphone this summer, it’ll receive the Android 12, Android 13, and Android 14 updates once available.
However, there’s one important catch that’s worth mentioning. The update policy only applies to customers in Europe, Australia, and India. Vivo’s customers outside of these markets won’t receive the same level of software support.