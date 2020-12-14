Vivo X60 series launch poster reveals partnership with Zeiss

Samsung's first 5nm chip, the Exynos 1080 , is all set to make a debut with the Vivo X60 series.



The Chinese company has confirmed on social networking website Weibo that the new phones will be unveiled on December 29 (via).





The lineup seemingly consists of three smartphones, presumably the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro Plus.



The X60 Pro is expected to offer a quad-camera array with Zeiss optics, a micro-gimbal camera as well as improved night shooting. The poster uploaded on Weibo suggests that the standard model will have a triple camera setup. It's also worth mentioning that this would be the first time Zeiss supplies lenses for Vivo phones and could be indicative of a long-term partnership.







Vivo's Vivo's gimbal system was announced with last year's X50 Pro and although most reviews have found it to be good at reducing shakiness and improving image stabilization, it has failed to make waves.



Per earlier reports, the X60 series will run Vivo's new custom Android layer called OriginOS, replacing FuntouchOS.



The Exynos 1080 was announced last month by Samsung. It's an octa-core SoC featuring one Arm Cortex-A78 core running at 2.8GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and our Cortex-A55 cores with clock speeds of 2.0GHz.





The chipset features the Mali-G78 GPU, and embeds a 5G modem. It supports both LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution.









Vivo is one of the top players in its home turf of China and developing countries like India. It recently started selling phones in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Poland.



Although the Vivo X50 is available in Asian and European markets, it remains to be seen if the X60 series will be released outside of China.