iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Vivo X60 series launch poster reveals partnership with Zeiss

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 14, 2020, 5:41 PM
Vivo X60 series launch poster reveals partnership with Zeiss
Samsung's first 5nm chip, the Exynos 1080, is all set to make a debut with the Vivo X60 series.

The Chinese company has confirmed on social networking website Weibo that the new phones will be unveiled on December 29 (via GSM Arena). 

The lineup seemingly consists of three smartphones, presumably the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro Plus. 

The X60 Pro is expected to offer a quad-camera array with Zeiss optics, a micro-gimbal camera as well as improved night shooting. The poster uploaded on Weibo suggests that the standard model will have a triple camera setup. It's also worth mentioning that this would be the first time Zeiss supplies lenses for Vivo phones and could be indicative of a long-term partnership.


Vivo's gimbal system was announced with last year's X50 Pro and although most reviews have found it to be good at reducing shakiness and improving image stabilization, it has failed to make waves. 

Per earlier reports, the X60 series will run Vivo's new custom Android layer called OriginOS, replacing FuntouchOS.

The Exynos 1080 was announced last month by Samsung. It's an octa-core SoC featuring one Arm Cortex-A78 core running at 2.8GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and our Cortex-A55 cores with clock speeds of 2.0GHz. 

The chipset features the Mali-G78 GPU, and embeds a 5G modem. It supports both LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution.

Benchmark results suggest it is faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Vivo is one of the top players in its home turf of China and developing countries like India. It recently started selling phones in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Poland. 

Although the Vivo X50 is available in Asian and European markets, it remains to be seen if the X60 series will be released outside of China.

Related phones

X50 Pro

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The iPhone 13 could feature a variable 120Hz LTPO panel with the Always On feature
Popular stories
Samsung One UI 3.0 review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro battery specs, price and colors leak, to be released with the Galaxy S21
Popular stories
5 headphones that are more expensive than the AirPods Max

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless