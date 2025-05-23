Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
The phone with the Best Battery Life of 2025 is getting a compact redo and four colors

Nowadays, we have so much phones to choose from.

Vivo
A Vivo phone.
Another day, another compact flagship to drool over: now, it's Vivo's turn to amaze us. Enter the Vivo X200 FE.

As the name suggests, this will be another, fifth, device in the X200 family that consist so far of:


It's not just that the X200 series is an amazing lineup of top-notch mobile photography tools. The Vivo X200 Ultra has the best overall battery life of any phone we tested in the last two years, and that should be enough of a reason to pay close attention to the upcoming X200 FE model.



Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch the new compact flagship, as suggested by recent appearances on multiple certification platforms. The device has just been listed on a Thailand database, confirming both its official name and model number (V2503), signaling that an official launch may be near. It has also been approved by Europe's EEC authority, suggesting that a broader international release is on the horizon.

Earlier sightings of the X200 FE on certification sites such as Malaysia's SIRIM and Germany's TUV reinforce speculation that the phone will have a global rollout, including a potential launch in India expected around July (or late June). Though detailed specifications have not yet been confirmed by these certifications, leaks suggest the device will feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumored to carry a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope camera, along with a 50MP front-facing shooter.

Under the hood, the X200 FE is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset and equipped with a 6,500 mAh battery, supporting 90W fast charging. The device will likely run FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15. In India, the phone is anticipated to be available in two storage configurations: 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage and 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage.

Leaked details from tipster Paras Guglani further suggest that the Vivo X200 FE will come in four color options:

  • Gray
  • Black
  • Pink
  • Yellow

It could be officially launched in the second half of June, per the tipster's information. The device is also believed to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, but we'll confirm that in some weeks time. The phone is set to debut in China, naturally.

The industry is throwing compact flagships at us so often – just think of OnePlus and its upcoming OnePlus 13T, a.k.a. OnePlus 13s: tiny body, huge battery! Gotta love 2025!
