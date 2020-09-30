First Android 11 smartphone can now be pre-ordered



We aren't sure if the V20 SE and V20 Pro will also ship with Android 11 as vivo says that it plans to "equip V20 series with Android 11 in succession."



The vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch OLED screen with an embedded fingerprint reader and a waterdrop notch that houses the 44MP front camera. It has the Snapdragon 720G under the hood, which is mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone features a triple camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 4,000mAh battery runs the show and the phone offers 33W fast charging. It is available in the colors Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody, and costs 5 million Indonesian Rupiah, which is around $337.







The V20 Pro has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a notch for the dual selfie camera setup comprising a 44MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Camera and battery specs remain largely unchanged when compared to the V20. The Pro model costs around $474.