iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Android

First Android 11 smartphone can now be pre-ordered

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 30, 2020, 9:55 AM
First Android 11 smartphone can now be pre-ordered
The vivo V20 series has now been released in select Southeast Asian markets. It consists of three models: vivo V20 SE, vivo V20 Pro, and vivo V20. Per XDA Developers, the standard model is the first phone to come preinstalled with Android 11, beating Google to the punch, which will apparently announce the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) today during the Launch Night In event. The phones are not expected to hit the shelves anytime soon.

We aren't sure if the V20 SE and V20 Pro will also ship with Android 11 as vivo says that it plans to "equip V20 series with Android 11 in succession."

The vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch OLED screen with an embedded fingerprint reader and a waterdrop notch that houses the 44MP front camera. It has the Snapdragon 720G under the hood, which is mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone features a triple camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 4,000mAh battery runs the show and the phone offers 33W fast charging. It is available in the colors Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody, and costs  5 million Indonesian Rupiah, which is around $337.


The V20 Pro has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a notch for the dual selfie camera setup comprising a 44MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Camera and battery specs remain largely unchanged when compared to the V20. The Pro model costs around $474.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple Watch SE Review: price innovations
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Unboxing and Hands-on
Popular stories
Last-minute Pixel 5 5G leak showcases the Google phone out in the wild
Popular stories
The official LG Wing 5G price has been revealed in Korea and on Verizon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless