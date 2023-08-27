Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo’s new Android tablet is a worthy rival to Apple’s iPad Air, and it’s not just the design and features that make it a direct competitor, but the name too. We’re pretty sure that non-tech savvy customers will confuse the name of Vivo’s new tablet, Pad Air, with Apple’s iPad Air.
Was the name chosen on purpose to create confusion among customers? The answer is probably “yes,” but that’s not really why the Pad Air is a worthy rival to Apple’s iPad Air.
First off, this is a very sleek tablet that looks very similar to Apple’s most recent iPad Air. Although it’s a bit thicker at 6.67mm and heavier (530g), the Pad Air comes with a slightly bigger 11.5-inch display, as opposed to Apple’s iPad Air that features a 10.9-inch screen.
The Pad Air’s 11.5-inch IPS LCD display features 1840 x 2800 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which is pretty good considering its price.
Furthermore, Vivo’s tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, or 12/512GB memory. Going for Vivo’s new tablet will give you more options when it comes to RAM and storage, so that’s a plus.
However, the Vivo Pad Air falls behind camera-wise, as the slate packs inferior 8-megapixel main and secondary 5-megapixel front-facing cameras. In comparison, the iPad Air features 12-megapixel main and 12-megapixel secondary shooters.
On the bright side, the Pad Air has a bigger 8,500 mAh battery, as opposed to iPad Air’s 7,600 mAh battery. It’s also worth mentioning that the Pad Air supports various accessories like stylus and magnetic keyboard, which can be purchased separately.
Speaking of which, the Pad Air is now available for purchase in China for as low as $250, a very good price considering that Apple’s iPad Air costs at least $600. Of course, price won’t matter if you favor iOS over Android.
