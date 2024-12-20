The first tablet with the Dimensity 9400 chipset is in the leaks: here's the Vivo Pad 4 Pro
Another day, another tablet; this slate we're about to discuss, however, is something different: it's rumored to pack the Dimensity 9400 chipset.
This piece of silicon is so potent, powerful, and promising that it got my colleague Alan to ask the logical question:
It also came with a bombastic 13-inch display with 3:2 ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. With up to 16 GB RAM, 512 GB (UFS 4.0 standard) storage, and a massive 11,500 mAh battery supporting 66W fast charging, it’s designed for power users.
According to leaks, the Vivo Pad 4 Pro will house a battery with a rated capacity of 11,790mAh, suggesting a typical capacity close to 12,000mAh. However, other details about the device remain unknown.
As for its release, there’s no official timeline yet. Since the Vivo Pad 3 Pro launched in March, the Pad 4 Pro could follow a similar schedule next year. Like its predecessor, the Pad 4 series might remain exclusive to the Chinese market, though global availability is still uncertain. Let's
Let's hope it makes it to the global stage though, as the Dimensity 9400 looks so promising due to its CPU configuration. It is skipping efficiency cores for a blend of high-performance cores, ensuring exceptional power and speed.
The tablet that's apparently going to take advantage of having MediaTek's flagship application processor is none other than the upcoming Vivo Pad 4 Pro.
As the name suggests, this is the successor to the (pictured above) Vivo Pad 3 Pro. This slate is relatively new, as it was introduced at the very end of March 2024. The third iteration of Vivo's Pro tablets packed the Dimensity 9300 chipset, so it's only logical that the potential Vivo Pad 4 Pro packs Dimensity 9400.
Back to our potential star and its glorious piece of silicon. The Dimensity 9400 chipset has already powered flagship smartphones like the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, X200 Pro mini, Oppo Find X8, and Find X8 Pro. Now, the Vivo Pad 4 Pro is expected to become the first tablet to feature this advanced processor.
The ultra-fast Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz offers a 35% boost in single-core performance and 28% in multi-core compared to its predecessor, the company claims. Combined with TSMC's 3nm process, it achieves up to 40% greater power efficiency, delivering both top-tier performance and improved battery life.
