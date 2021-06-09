The Vivaldi browser hits version 4.0, adds built-in translation, other improvements

Vivaldi is a niche browser that mainly targets tech-savvy users who loved Opera
before the browser transitioned to a Chromium engine. Although it's been built on the same Chromium engine, Vivaldi aims to offer the same features as the old Opera, along with a host of proprietary tweaks and modifications.
For a long time a desktop affair, Vivaldi made its debut on Android about two years ago. Since then, developers have been adding a lot of features that were available on desktop, yet Android and desktop versions will never be on par when it comes to features. The good news is they do offer some synergies for those using Vivaldi on both platforms (bookmark, password and tab syncing).
The new Vivaldi 4.0 introduces a built-in translate tool that works on Android devices and Chromebooks with the same functionality as on desktop. Android users can translate a page by opening the Vivaldi Menu and selecting the “Translate
” option. This feature can be found in the Vivaldi Menu / Settings / General / Language Settings
.
Equally important, Vivaldi 4.0 brings Android users the option to choose search engine using icons from the address bar. Also, the browser now works with password manage apps. There are quite a few other improvements and bug fixes included in the update, so make to check out the full changelog
.
