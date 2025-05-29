Visible launches its strongest offer yet aimed at new customers
Verizon’s MVNO offers significant discounts to those who are willing to remain on its network for an extended period.
Up Next:
Visible is trying hard to convince customers to enjoy its services for more than a year with a brand-new promotion that includes big discounts on its three plans: Visible Plan, Visible+ Plan, and Visible+ Pro.
Before we go into details, it’s important to mention that this promotion is aimed at new customers only and will only be available for a very limited time. If you’re not a Visible customer yet, then here is your discount if you’re considering this particular MVNO:
The promotion Visible is running is worth only for those who plan on staying with Visible for a longer time. In fact, what makes the deals compelling is the duration since these aren’t introductory rates that might get bumped up after a few months.
The most important part of the promotion is the code that you’ll need at checkout to save $5/month for years: SAVE5. The longer the period you choose to remain with Visible, the more savings you’ll get.
Visible’s new offer seems to target customers who are looking for ways to reduce their wireless spending. On long term, the deal offers genuine value, but even on short term it’s a decent offer that many should consider.
For those who aren’t into long-term plans, Visible has another interesting promotion aimed at new customers. Starting this week, those who activate a device purchased via Blackmarket.com save $5/month on the Visible plan, or the Visible+ Pro plan for the first 24 months. Here is what you need to do:
According to Visible, the Black Market promotion ends on June 30, 2025, and is subject to change. Keep in mind that this promo may not be combined with any other service promotion, discounts, monthly device promotions, or the Bring a Friend offer for new members.
Before we go into details, it’s important to mention that this promotion is aimed at new customers only and will only be available for a very limited time. If you’re not a Visible customer yet, then here is your discount if you’re considering this particular MVNO:
- Visible Plan: $20/month instead of $25 (save $60 over 1 year)
- Visible+ Plan: $30/month instead of $35 (save $180 over 3 years)
- Visible+ Pro: $40/month instead of $45 (save $300 over 5 years)
The promotion Visible is running is worth only for those who plan on staying with Visible for a longer time. In fact, what makes the deals compelling is the duration since these aren’t introductory rates that might get bumped up after a few months.
Basically, new customers will get consistent $5/month savings for the entire promotional period, in addition to the benefits of Verizon’s coverage without annual contracts.
The most important part of the promotion is the code that you’ll need at checkout to save $5/month for years: SAVE5. The longer the period you choose to remain with Visible, the more savings you’ll get.
Visible’s new offer seems to target customers who are looking for ways to reduce their wireless spending. On long term, the deal offers genuine value, but even on short term it’s a decent offer that many should consider.
Visible is also running a Black Market promotion | Screenshot by PhoneArena
For those who aren’t into long-term plans, Visible has another interesting promotion aimed at new customers. Starting this week, those who activate a device purchased via Blackmarket.com save $5/month on the Visible plan, or the Visible+ Pro plan for the first 24 months. Here is what you need to do:
- New members join Visible and sign up on the monthly Visible, Visible+, or Visible+ Pro plan.
- Bring your own device that was purchased via Backmarket.com.
- Select the monthly Visible, Visible+, or Visible+ Pro plan, enter the unique promo code, and complete checkout.
- Set up your SIM and activate your service.
According to Visible, the Black Market promotion ends on June 30, 2025, and is subject to change. Keep in mind that this promo may not be combined with any other service promotion, discounts, monthly device promotions, or the Bring a Friend offer for new members.
Things that are NOT allowed: