UK carrier Virgin Media O2 now offers new free benefits to small businesses
It appears that UK carrier Virgin Media O2 wants to supercharge your small business. As the carrier announced in a new blog post, small establishments that use Virgin Media's business broadband and O2's business mobile service can now get a special Volt benefit for free.
For their Voom Fibre broadband, entrepreneurs can now choose between free O2 4G backup internet or a boost to the next fiber speed tier. And for their O2 mobile service, small firms can double their mobile data on all of their Volt SIMs for free or receive a 4G mobile hotspot at no extra cost.
Also, as Virgin Media O2 stated on its site, customers that already have Constant Connect — a plan that gives you a 4G broadband backup — as part of their Virgin Media bundle package will still be able to get a broadband speed boost. Furthermore, the four packages that we listed here are only the recommended packages. If a firm wants something different, it can always call Virgin Media O2 and see what other benefits the carrier could offer.
