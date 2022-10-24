Virgin Media now offers its Stream for free and BT Sport, Sky Sport, and Sky Cinema at lowered prices
Virgin Media Stream is a service that lets you watch various streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video in one place and get a 10% credit back on your subscriptions. Furthermore, with Stream, everything comes on one bill, and since you don't have long-term contracts, you can cancel your subscriptions at any time. The service is free, but you usually need to pay a one-time-only £35 activation fee.
As part of a new promotion, Virgin Media now offers BT Sport for £10 per month, Sky Sports for £18.75, and Sky Cinema for £10 per month. BT Sport, Sky Sports, and Sky Cinema channels usually cost £30, $25, and £11 per month, respectively.
But if you don't watch TV that much and just want to buy a new smartphone, you can check out our top Virgin Media phone deals. And if you are rocking with another carrier, you can visit our best O2 phone deals, best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
From now on, Stream will be included with all broadband packages above 350Mbps, and users won't need to pay an activation fee for it, which automatically saves them the £35. Furthermore, Virgin Media Stream customers will pay less for BT Sport, Sky Sports, and Sky Cinema.
As part of a new promotion, Virgin Media now offers BT Sport for £10 per month, Sky Sports for £18.75, and Sky Cinema for £10 per month. BT Sport, Sky Sports, and Sky Cinema channels usually cost £30, $25, and £11 per month, respectively.
However, there are some caveats. To take advantage of the lowered channel prices, you must sign up for an 18-month broadband contract. When the contract expires, you will start paying the regular prices. The good thing is that you can cancel your channel subscriptions at any given time. We must also note that customers who sign up to BT Sport, Sky Sport, or Sky Cinema at a discounted price won't receive a 10% Stream credit.
But if you don't watch TV that much and just want to buy a new smartphone, you can check out our top Virgin Media phone deals. And if you are rocking with another carrier, you can visit our best O2 phone deals, best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: