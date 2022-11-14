Virgin Media launches faster Essential Broadband plan for people on Universal Credit
If you live in the UK and are part of a household facing financial difficulties but still want faster internet, you might want to check Virgin Media's latest offering.
As the carrier recently announced, it has introduced a new broadband plan called Essential Broadband Plus, designed to give people on Universal Credit a faster internet connection at home. Customers on the new subscription tier will have average download speeds of 54Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps. And all this comes for £20 a month on a 30-day rolling contract, without any setup fee. Furthermore, the new tier is available for new and existing Virgin Media customers.
In its announcement, the carrier also stated that, for a one-time payment of £20, customers on the Essential Broadband Plus plan can also get Virgin Media's Stream service. The normal charge is £35, so this means that those who decide to take up that offer will save £15, which is around 42% off the original price.
In comparison, the regular Essential Broadband tariff offers average download and upload speeds of 15Mbps and 2Mbps, respectively. Initially, its price was £15, but the plan is now available for just £12.50 per month, which, according to Virgin Media, makes it "one of the cheapest packages in the market." It also comes with a 30-day rolling contract and no setup fees.
In case you are not familiar with Stream, this is a service that combines live TV, on-demand apps, popular streaming subscriptions, and must-watch movies all into one place. Stream customers also get 10% credit back on their added subscriptions via their Virgin Media bill.
