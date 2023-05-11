Take a look at the new product videos for the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet

Yesterday Google expanded the Pixel ecosystem by introducing some new devices. And the company also created some videos to help get everyone excited about them. The first device that has some video to show you is the new mid-range Pixel 7a. Tipster @heyitsyogesh says that this will be the last Pixel mid-ranger but let's focus on the video called "Pixel 7a: Built to Perform and Priced Just Right."





The new product video discusses the handset's ability to capture images in low-light environments. Photo Unblur fixes photos taken a long time ago with other cameras, and Super Res Zoom delivers up to 8x hybrid zoom. The video also shows how the Magic Eraser removes things that you want to have erased from a photo. Other photo features such as long exposure and Real Tones are mentioned.





While the video states that the Extreme Battery Saver will give your phone up to 72 hours of life, this is done by shutting down all apps except for those you've selected. The Pixel 7a will automatically screen your calls and those that get through will sound great thanks to Clear Calling, the feature that eliminates disruptive background noise. And Live Translate makes the Pixel 7a your own personal translator.

Check out the Pixel 7a mid-ranger













The Pixel 7a has an IP 67 rating which means that it is protected from dust and can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) of clear water for up to 30 minutes. It's a video that might have you wanting to pick up a Pixel 7a immediately which you can do through the Google Store for $499 (or 24 monthly payments of $20.79). Buy the phone and get a free case for it along with a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series.

It seems a little strange to go from discussing a budget phone to one priced at $1,800 but that is what you have to do if you want to bring the Pixel Fold into the conversation. Characterized by Google in the new product video as sleek, beautiful, and ultra-premium, Google's first foldable is certainly all of the three. The camera bar includes a periscope telephoto lens that delivers 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom.



Astrophotography shots can avoid the use of a tripod by putting the phone down on a table as though it were a laptop. Google markets the device as the thinnest foldable in the markets where it is available. Once again, the Extreme Battery Saver is mentioned but this is not a tool that you will want to use often. One cool feature helped by the form factor is Live Translate in dual-screen interpreter mode where the person you're talking to sees your words translated on one side of the screen while you see the person's words translated on the other side of the display in real-time.

The Pixel Fold is now official











The Pixel Fold has an IP X8 rating which means that it can survive more than just a splash. It seems that Google is entering the foldable market with a pretty strong entry. The Pixel Fold can be pre-ordered now from the Google Store from $1,799 or 24 monthly payments of $74.96. The Pixel Fold will be released on June 27th.





And that brings us to the Pixel Tablet. Google immediately takes a shot at other tablets by opening the new product video by saying, "Ever wished your tablet could do more? That it could do so many things it wouldn't end up out of battery in a draw?" Google says that the Pixel Tablet can do more. For example, with the device in its charging speaker dock, it undergoes a transformation from tablet to smart display, photo frame, home control, and more.

Don't forget the Pixel Tablet











There is an 11-inch display and the speaker, says Google, will fill your room with sound. In Hub Mode, the Pixel Tablet will help you control your smart home devices. Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur are also available on the Pixel Tablet. On a video call, even if you move around the room the camera will stay zoomed in on you! You can pre-order the Pixel Tablet today from the Google Store starting at $499 (or 12 monthly payments of $41.58). The device will be released this summer.



