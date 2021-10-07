Viber rolls out disappearing messages feature in group chats

Viber rolls out disappearing messages feature in group chats0
More importantly, users won’t need to go through a multi-step process to change the status for messages in the group, as the feature has been implemented so that members can easily toggle it on and off right within the chat.
For those using older Android smartphones, as well as all iOS users, group chat members will be automatically notified if a member of the chat takes a screenshot of a message set to disappear. Although Viber personal and group chats are end-to-end encrypted, the new feature will surely add another layer of security for both Android and iOS users.