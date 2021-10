Viber rolls out disappearing messages feature in group chats

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

After surpassing one billion Google Play downloads worldwide, Viber announced a new feature that was previously available only for one-on-one chats: disappearing messages. Starting today, Viber is rolling out this option for group chats too.More importantly, users won’t need to go through a multi-step process to change the status for messages in the group, as the feature has been implemented so that members can easily toggle it on and off right within the chat.On top of that, Viber added new functionality to the feature, so users can now set messages in a group chat to disappear 10 seconds, one minute, one hour, or one day after being read. Furthermore, on devices running Android 6 and up, Viber will completely disable forwarding, copying, or taking a screenshot of a message when the disappearing option is enabled.For those using older Android smartphones, as well as all iOS users, group chat members will be automatically notified if a member of the chat takes a screenshot of a message set to disappear. Although Viber personal and group chats are end-to-end encrypted, the new feature will surely add another layer of security for both Android and iOS users.