Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
iOS Android Apps

Viber rolls out disappearing messages feature in group chats

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Viber rolls out disappearing messages feature in group chats
After surpassing one billion Google Play downloads worldwide, Viber announced a new feature that was previously available only for one-on-one chats: disappearing messages. Starting today, Viber is rolling out this option for group chats too.

More importantly, users won’t need to go through a multi-step process to change the status for messages in the group, as the feature has been implemented so that members can easily toggle it on and off right within the chat.

On top of that, Viber added new functionality to the feature, so users can now set messages in a group chat to disappear 10 seconds, one minute, one hour, or one day after being read. Furthermore, on devices running Android 6 and up, Viber will completely disable forwarding, copying, or taking a screenshot of a message when the disappearing option is enabled.

For those using older Android smartphones, as well as all iOS users, group chat members will be automatically notified if a member of the chat takes a screenshot of a message set to disappear. Although Viber personal and group chats are end-to-end encrypted, the new feature will surely add another layer of security for both Android and iOS users.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets
Honor 50 may be pricier than similarly specced devices
by Anam Hamid,  1
Honor 50 may be pricier than similarly specced devices
Detailed Apple Watch Series 7 pricing leaks one day ahead of pre-order start
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Detailed Apple Watch Series 7 pricing leaks one day ahead of pre-order start
Verizon is bringing its zippy 5G Ultra Wideband service to more cities
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon is bringing its zippy 5G Ultra Wideband service to more cities
Motorola releases its official new product video for the Moto G Pure
by Alan Friedman,  0
Motorola releases its official new product video for the Moto G Pure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless