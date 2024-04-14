Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Viber launches AI-powered feature to help manage unread messages

By
Apps
Viber launches AI-powered feature to help manage unread messages
Viber introduced earlier this week yet another AI-powered tool that will make it easier for users to manage unread messages in group chats. The new feature makes it possible to summarize unread messages in group chats, as well as extract the most important parts of a user’s group conversation and convey it in short form.

At launch, the new AI summary feature will only be available for group chats, but it might expand to other parts of the messaging app in the future. Specifically designed to meet the needs of its users, the AI summarizer is able to distill essential information from up to 100 unread messages into a private bullet-pointed summary.

To enable the new AI-powered tool, Viber users must enter a group chat with unread messages and accept to obtain the summary of the missed part of conversation from the prompt that welcomes them.

It’s important to mention that these summaries are only visible to users who request them. Another thing worth noting is that the AI chat summary content does not include any identifiers beyond usernames, which means that specific conversations can’t be externally connected to any group members.

Obviously, Viber won’t have access nor will it save conversations or summaries on its servers, ensuring privacy and confidentiality.

According to Viber, this feature is gradually rolled out to users in the United States, the Philippines, Ukraine, Japan, Bulgaria, and Poland with more countries to follow soon. The AI summarizer supports both iOS and Android platforms and comprehends more than 50 languages.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

