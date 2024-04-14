Up Next:
Viber launches AI-powered feature to help manage unread messages
Viber introduced earlier this week yet another AI-powered tool that will make it easier for users to manage unread messages in group chats. The new feature makes it possible to summarize unread messages in group chats, as well as extract the most important parts of a user’s group conversation and convey it in short form.
To enable the new AI-powered tool, Viber users must enter a group chat with unread messages and accept to obtain the summary of the missed part of conversation from the prompt that welcomes them.
Obviously, Viber won’t have access nor will it save conversations or summaries on its servers, ensuring privacy and confidentiality.
According to Viber, this feature is gradually rolled out to users in the United States, the Philippines, Ukraine, Japan, Bulgaria, and Poland with more countries to follow soon. The AI summarizer supports both iOS and Android platforms and comprehends more than 50 languages.
At launch, the new AI summary feature will only be available for group chats, but it might expand to other parts of the messaging app in the future. Specifically designed to meet the needs of its users, the AI summarizer is able to distill essential information from up to 100 unread messages into a private bullet-pointed summary.
It’s important to mention that these summaries are only visible to users who request them. Another thing worth noting is that the AI chat summary content does not include any identifiers beyond usernames, which means that specific conversations can’t be externally connected to any group members.
