Verizon's 3G CDMA network is now shut down and older phones won't make calls

After December 31st, 2022, if you are a Verizon subscriber still rocking a device that is 3G (CDMA) or 4G that does not support HD Voice (Non-VoLTE), the device will no longer make/receive calls, send/receive text messages, or use data services. Until Saturday, your device may have still been able to use these services, but no more, says Verizon:

Will my 3G phone stop working when Verizon shuts down their 3G networks?



